College Basketball Week 11 AP Top 25: Gonzaga Back on Top, Auburn No. 2
The Associated Press released its week 11 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday and once again, there was quite a bit of reshuffling at the top of the rankings.
After beginning the season 15-0 and holding the No. 1 ranking for five straight weeks, Baylor suffered back-to-back home losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. The Bears were one of four top five teams to suffer a loss last week. As a result, Gonzaga is back on top at No. 1 and 16-1 Auburn is right on the heels of the Bulldogs at No. 2. Arizona, Purdue, and Baylor round out the top five.
UCLA fell six spots to No. 9 after losing at home to Oregon, who also beat USC on its home floor, causing the Trojans to fall 11 spots to No. 16.
Biggest movers: No. 5 Baylor (down four), No. 8 Wisconsin (up five), No. 9 UCLA (down six), No. 12 Kentucky (up six), No. 16 USC (down eleven), No. 17 Illinois (up eight)
Newcomers: No. 22 Loyola Chicago, No. 25 UConn
Dropped out: Seton Hall, Alabama
Conference Tally
Big 12: five teams
Big Ten: five teams
SEC: four teams
Big East: four teams
Pac-12: three teams
ACC: one team
WCC: one team
AAC: one team
MVC: one team
Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
1. Gonzaga (14-2)
2. Auburn (16-1)
3. Arizona (14-1)
4. Purdue (14-2)
5. Baylor (15-2)
6. Duke (14-2)
7. Kansas (14-2)
8. Wisconsin (14-2)
9. UCLA (11-2)
10. Houston (15-2)
11. Villanova (13-4)
12. Kentucky (14-3)
13. LSU (15-2)
14. Michigan State (14-3)
15. Iowa State (14-3)
16. USC (14-2)
17. Illinois (13-3)
18. Texas Tech (13-4)
19. Ohio State (11-4)
20. Xavier (13-3)
21. Providence (14-2)
22. Loyola Chicago (13-2)
23. Texas (13-4)
24. Tennessee (11-5)
25. Connecticut (11-4)
Others receiving votes: Iowa (56), BYU (50), Davidson (34), Alabama (26), San Diego State (25), Miami (21), Oregon (15), West Virginia (14), Colorado State (13), Texas A&M (10), Oklahoma (7), TCU (4), Indiana (2), North Carolina (2)