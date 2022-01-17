College Basketball Week 11 AP Top 25: Gonzaga Back on Top, Auburn No. 2

The Associated Press released its week 11 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday and once again, there was quite a bit of reshuffling at the top of the rankings.

After beginning the season 15-0 and holding the No. 1 ranking for five straight weeks, Baylor suffered back-to-back home losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. The Bears were one of four top five teams to suffer a loss last week. As a result, Gonzaga is back on top at No. 1 and 16-1 Auburn is right on the heels of the Bulldogs at No. 2. Arizona, Purdue, and Baylor round out the top five.

UCLA fell six spots to No. 9 after losing at home to Oregon, who also beat USC on its home floor, causing the Trojans to fall 11 spots to No. 16.

Biggest movers: No. 5 Baylor (down four), No. 8 Wisconsin (up five), No. 9 UCLA (down six), No. 12 Kentucky (up six), No. 16 USC (down eleven), No. 17 Illinois (up eight)

Newcomers: No. 22 Loyola Chicago, No. 25 UConn

Dropped out: Seton Hall, Alabama

Conference Tally

Big 12: five teams

Big Ten: five teams

SEC: four teams

Big East: four teams

Pac-12: three teams

ACC: one team

WCC: one team

AAC: one team

MVC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Gonzaga (14-2)

2. Auburn (16-1)

3. Arizona (14-1)

4. Purdue (14-2)

5. Baylor (15-2)

6. Duke (14-2)

7. Kansas (14-2)

8. Wisconsin (14-2)

9. UCLA (11-2)

10. Houston (15-2)

11. Villanova (13-4)

12. Kentucky (14-3)

13. LSU (15-2)

14. Michigan State (14-3)

15. Iowa State (14-3)

16. USC (14-2)

17. Illinois (13-3)

18. Texas Tech (13-4)

19. Ohio State (11-4)

20. Xavier (13-3)

21. Providence (14-2)

22. Loyola Chicago (13-2)

23. Texas (13-4)

24. Tennessee (11-5)

25. Connecticut (11-4)

Others receiving votes: Iowa (56), BYU (50), Davidson (34), Alabama (26), San Diego State (25), Miami (21), Oregon (15), West Virginia (14), Colorado State (13), Texas A&M (10), Oklahoma (7), TCU (4), Indiana (2), North Carolina (2)