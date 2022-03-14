NIT Bracket Revealed | 2022 National Invitation Tournament
The 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bracket was revealed on Sunday night. Here is the full 32-team field of teams that missed the cut for the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Complete 2022 NIT Bracket
Top Left
No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo
No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont
No. 3 Florida vs. Iona
No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State
Bottom Left
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State
No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure
No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia
No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State
Top Right
No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls
No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara
No. 3 St. Louis vs. Northern Iowa
No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State
Bottom Right
No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State
No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon
No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton
No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson
2022 NIT Schedule
First Round: March 15-16
Second Round: March 19-20
Quarterfinals: March 22-23
Semifinals: March 29
Championship: March 31
The first round, second round, and quarterfinal games will be held at campus sites. The semifinals and championship will be held at Madison Square Garden.
