NIT Bracket Revealed | 2022 National Invitation Tournament

NIT Bracket Revealed | 2022 National Invitation Tournament

See the full 32-team bracket for the NIT

See the full 32-team bracket for the NIT

The 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bracket was revealed on Sunday night. Here is the full 32-team field of teams that missed the cut for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. 

Complete 2022 NIT Bracket

2022 National Invitation Tournament Bracket

2022 National Invitation Tournament Bracket

Top Left

No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

No. 3 Florida vs. Iona

No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State

Bottom Left

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure

No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia

No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State

Top Right

No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls

No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara

No. 3 St. Louis vs. Northern Iowa

No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State

Bottom Right

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon

No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson

2022 NIT Schedule

First Round: March 15-16

Second Round: March 19-20

Quarterfinals: March 22-23

Semifinals: March 29

Championship: March 31

The first round, second round, and quarterfinal games will be held at campus sites. The semifinals and championship will be held at Madison Square Garden. 

See the full NCAA men's basketball tournament here: Complete 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket | March Madness

