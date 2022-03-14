NIT Bracket Revealed | 2022 National Invitation Tournament

The 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bracket was revealed on Sunday night. Here is the full 32-team field of teams that missed the cut for the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Complete 2022 NIT Bracket

Top Left

No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

No. 3 Florida vs. Iona

No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State

Bottom Left

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure

No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia

No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State

Top Right

No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls

No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara

No. 3 St. Louis vs. Northern Iowa

No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State

Bottom Right

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon

No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson

2022 NIT Schedule

First Round: March 15-16

Second Round: March 19-20

Quarterfinals: March 22-23

Semifinals: March 29

Championship: March 31

The first round, second round, and quarterfinal games will be held at campus sites. The semifinals and championship will be held at Madison Square Garden.

