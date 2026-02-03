Everything From Head Coach Ryan Odom In His Monday Media Availability Ahead Of Matchup Vs Pittsburgh

Head basketball coach Ryan Odom talked to the media on Monday ahead of a matchup at home against Pittsburgh. Here is all he had to say.

On the bench scoring and the depth of the team….

“I think the depth of our team is certainly uh the strength of our team, and overall, these guys are coming in ready to play. I think Jakari played more like himself in that game the other day, in the second game, and it was great to see him back out there. uh as well. Devin's given us good minutes. Chance obviously every game has stepped up. Ugo has been tremendous. Uh, so we just have a strong bench.

On how his team responded in gritty situations…

“I think the grittiness and the execution at key times are really important and can help us go forward.

On the message to the guys at halftime when the shooting wasn’t working…

“I think when you talk about shooting, certainly the threes weren't falling for us in the first half. We just encouraged our guys take the right threes. Uh, but let's really try to attack the basket, you know, in this half. And you may find some more open threes if we get to the basket a little bit better. I think certainly our guys did a nice job of taking the right shots and you know shot a good percentage from two, which you know every game kind of tells you what you need to do while you're in the game, and in that particular one it made sense for us to get to the basket.”

On how to create more separation on the scoreboard….

“I think we're not worried about you know the margin. It's about winning and uh and certainly we want to play our best basketball you know as we approach the end of the season but again you know I think you know winning on the road is really hard. Especially in any conference in our conference this year it's tough and uh

you've seen a lot of close games you've seen you know some upsets and certainly for us we respect every opponent that we play and uh you know, Boston College gave us a great game. Notre Dame obviously gave us a tremendous game and we were fortunate, you know, to win both. Like I said before, I did like our guys' grit, their toughness, uh their willingness to find a way, you know, the way to win. There's something to be said for that.”

On keeping the team healthy…

“We talked to the guys about that yesterday. It's like we're back in school. This is the grind of college basketball right now. You're right in that period where you're back in school. You know, classes are tough. Um, you know, obviously we've had some weather and travel, uh, six of nine, you know, on the road to start conference play can be a grind. Just making sure that they're taking the proper time to take care of their bodies, um, on and off the court, uh, from a practice perspective, trying to limit the practice time, you know, so that they have their legs and they have

fresh minds going into games.”

On the impact of the schedule and how it will help the team going forward…

“We hope it'll pay dividends for us. To come away 5-1 on the road, you know, is pretty strong. Losing the first game in triple overtime. Um, you know, there's a lot to be proud of there, but I think I said in the press conference, we can't pat ourselves on the back. As soon as you start doing that, you know, then the tide will turn on you. And so, we've got to focus, you know, on just continuing to get better. And there are certainly areas of improvement that need attention.”

On how winning the rebounding battle has been critical in games…

“Our rebounding has gotten better, especially our defensive rebounding. That's three straight opponents that we've held, you know, in the 20s, you know, percent. Which certainly is a goal for us in each game. And then if we can outnumber on the other side and get offensive rebounds, you know, and our guys have been really good at that so far this season, you know, it's certainly an area of emphasis for us.”

On how getting points in the paint can help other areas of the floor…

“It definitely can. Uh, and just recognizing when it's open and taking the shot. I think sometimes we passed up some shots. Sometimes we took some, you know, in that last game, certainly in the first half, where there might have been a drive there, and maybe a more efficient play. It goes along with, you know, trying to improve and get better. And so we show the guys on film, you know, after each game, you know, kind of where they can make some improvements. Fortunately for us, we've got really good guys in the locker room that are very real with themselves about their performances. They are very self-critical, and I say that in a team way, and that's how you get better.”

On the challenge of facing Pittsburgh…

“It's going to be a challenge. There's no question about it. Coach Cable's always done a great job. He and I have known each other since we were youngsters and have a ton of respect for him and what he's done over the course of his career.

They've got a good basketball team. You know, they're competitive in every game. Uh their defense is strong. Uh they have uh the best offensive rebounder in the league right now. They really crash the glass. They can shoot the ball from the outside. They can get to the basket and uh and so it's going to be a tough matchup.”

On the development of his freshmen and what he wants to see….

“I think just you know thinking the game you know at a higher level I think is an area where you know we can continue to grow and there are examples of that within game that you know we're trying to help them with but you know ultimately you know competing at the highest level is tough especially in your first you it's a transition. I don't really count Thijs in that group, you know, because Thijs has played at a

high level, you know, for a number of years. Chance is unlike a lot of freshmen. He's ready to play, and Johann's done a great job, you know, this season, you know, for us, and so really proud of each of them in their own way.”

On if the freshman exceeded expectations….

“When we recruited them, I mean, certainly the expectation was they were going to they were going to play. At this point, they've all they've all delivered.”

On Jacari White and when he will be 100%....

“I think he's going to see the doctor again just for another checkup, you know, tomorrow, prior to the game just to get a sense of where he's at. But he feels good.

You know, he still has to have the brace on, which, you know, kind of limits the movement. We'll see if he's going to they're going to allow him to begin to move it a little bit more. Uh, and that's just a taping thing. You know just really proud of of his response you know, to a difficult situation. Not a lot of people would be able to recover from something like this. Like he was playing at the absolute highest level uh when he got injured. Probably as well, if not the best on our team, you know, at that particular time. To be dealt something like that is really difficult, and especially from a mental perspective and then certainly from a physical perspective in terms of recovering because you're not yourself. We've just encouraged him to focus on the things that he can control, his defensive intensity, his effort on that end and then finding different ways that he can help this team win. I think he did that in the Boston College game. He was first to the floor, stole the ball, and dove on the floor. His defense was really good in that game. Usually, when you focus on the things that you can control on that side, your offense starts to turn, you know, on the other side. I think uh you know, I'm excited. I'm excited for what's to come for him.”

On how far his team has come and wheer they can go….

“I think there's still growth there. When you lose Jacari, and now he's coming back. I think that's a factor, you know, in all this. He was kind of settled into a role at that point and the team continued on, you know, without him there for a little bit. Now he's back, and so it hopefully will continue to you know, elevate, you know, our play.”

