Predicting Where Virginia Will End Up In The Latest AP Poll



Virginia was tested throughout last week in serious road scares against Notre Dame and Boston College. A common theme was the Cavaliers figuring it out in the second half of the game and being able to slow down their opponent, while also getting it going offensively. The Cavaliers now sit at 18-3 on the season and in a good sport. Here is head coach Ryan Odom on coming back and winning the game on Saturday against Boston College

"We were two for 16, you know, from three, and so, one part of the conversation was let's make sure that we're taking the right threes. Let's not just shoot threes to shoot threes, when potentially there might be some drives to the basket, and I think in the second half, the guys did a nice job of attacking and certainly got fouled some, but also got some baskets going to the rim. We limited how many threes we took overall. And then defensively, just being better at the point of the screen. We were getting beaten at the point of the screen way too easily in the first half, and we needed a tougher effort there from our guards, and then also our bigs,” said Odom.

Where Should They Be Ranked.

Virginia should move up in the latest rankings after some of the chaos that ensued in college basketball this week with a number of AP Top 25 teams losing. No.11 Texas Tech fell on the road 88-80 to UCF this past weekend. No. 12 Purdue also fell this week to unranked Indiana in a 72-67 defeat on the road. No.13 BYU and No.14 Kansas dueled it out in a highly anticipated matchup between the top two NBA Draft prospects. Kansas prevailed and defeated the Cougars 90-82. They were led by star guard Darryn Petterson who made a number of highlight reel plays to lift the Jayhawks. No.15 Arkansas also fell this past week to Kentucky which now leaves head coach John Calipari 0-2 against his former team. With all that chaos, Virginia should be ranked in the top 15. Yes there were struggles last week but they prevailed and continue to show they are a top team in a much improved ACC conference. My guess would be No.14 in the latest AP Poll. They have better record than all of the teams I mentioned except BYU, which should put them in position to move up.

The Cavaliers will face Pittsburgh and Syracuse this upcoming week and will look to get to win.

