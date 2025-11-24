Everything Ryan Odom Said After the Virginia Cavaliers' Loss to Butler
The Virginia Cavaliers just faced a tough 80-73 loss to Butler, putting an end to the Cavaliers' clean streak. Now, they are riding a 5-1 record. As frustrating as this loss is, this is an opportunity for UVA to play back the tape and figure out where they need to start plugging the gaps. Once the game wrapped up, Ryan Odom, Jacari White and Malik Thomas sat for a media appearance. Here's everything they had to say:
Odom: Opening Statement...
" think it's been a great weekend overall for all the teams and experience here at the Greenbryer. We're appreciative of, you know, them hosting all of us and some competitive basketball. Today was no different for us. Obviously, we came out on the losing end, not what we had hoped for, you know, coming in, but you have to give Butler a ton of credit throughout the game. They answered every challenge that our guys gave them, you know, throughout the game. Obviously, Bizjack was tremendous... they had many contributors. Their offensive rebounding, you know, picked up in the second half. We struggled to score in the second half. Probably missed some key free throws that stopped some of our runs where we got fouled and made good plays, and couldn't make the key open shots that we had to make the game a little bit tighter, put a little more game pressure on them. My technical certainly hurt our team, which I'm sorry for; unacceptable for me to do that at that given time. These guys know that and understand how important it is to keep your poise and your composure in a hard-fought game. But again, it goes back to Butler, it being their day. They were really, you know, Coach M and his staff did a great job in game planning, you know, for us, but we came to this place to get a little bit better and learn about ourselves and I think, you know, over the course of two games, we certainly have, and so we'll go back home and get ready, most importantly for ourselves and how we're going to improve, but then also our next opponent."
Malik: On what Butler did defensively int he first half to challenge UVA...
"I think we didn't execute our coverages. They brought the fight to us with their screens, with their physicality, and just their aggression, and it shocked us for the first four or five minutes of the game. And after we got acclimated to it, we adjusted, but we kind of dug ourselves a hole, and we had to fight back. So I think their aggressiveness is what, you know, got them that advantage at moments."
Malik: On the challenge of trying to come back...
"Like I said, it starts from the first possession of the game. They really set that tone. So, it was hard for us to keep crawling back, and credit to Butler, they did a good job, but when we went on our runs, they, you know, went to the free throw line or they got, you know, a good bucket, but yeah, we got to come out from the gate from the first half and the second half more on the edge."
Jacari: On the challenge of trying to come back...
"I just think we got to be more like when we're down and trying to fight back, just those defensive stops and, you know, those rebounds, they mean so much more, especially to, you know, change the momentum. So I think that was just one thing we got to get better at."
Malik: On if Butler matched their physicality...
"I mean, they came out of the gates more aggressive than us at times. I felt like we were kind of hesitant to their pressure, which is not like us. So we just have to go back to the drawing board and get better because we're usually a team that is we're going to be a team that relies on our toughness and relies on our physicality and relies on our, you know, our defensive end, especially me, I can't, you know, be sloppy on the defensive end. I got two quick fouls, and it put me at a disadvantage. I know Dallin Hall was in foul trouble, and we were just playing on our toes a little bit and playing a little passive. So, I think that aggressiveness can't shock us. And when teams want to up the pressure, we got up the pressure even more."
Jacari: On if playing Butler helped in February helped UVA...
"I just think, you know, coming from a tough game yesterday, I mean Friday, and just putting in work from today in practice and just shooting, I think that really got me going. I just think a little bit of the experience, too, just, you know, being in that position, I just feel like what I bring to the team just helps a lot. So that's where they are."
Malik: On what lessons he will take away from this weekend...
"I think when we get back home, we're going to work on ourselves like coach said. Just dive in. These games are for us to get better. We will rather win and learn from it than lose and learn from it. But we're going to take this as a lesson, because we're only going to get better from here and we're only gonna, you know, keep making strides as a team and find our identity and continue to, you know, it's a long season, so we're going to continue to work on ourselves, not get too discouraged and we're going to just lock in on the details, and just dive into what the coaches want us to do and just stay connected"
Malik: On Ugonna's defense and what he did to help...
"I mean, Ugo is special. He's a talented shot blocker who, you know, provides a presence down there. Even if he doesn't block the shot, he alters it in a lot of ways. So he brought a different look for us today, you know, that's what he's been doing his whole career. So us as jobs, we have to be better at the point of screen to not always put him in that position, but he did a good job cleaning up. So, Ugo, shout out to him. He's going to continue to be big for us. He's going to continue to, you know, be a big-time shot blocker, a big-time offensive guy, a big-time defensive guy, and we just got to hone in on the details."
Malik: On where the defense is today...
"I think their aggressiveness at the beginning of the game shocked us a little bit. It's a totally different opponent. In a lot of ways, Jolly was similar to number two from Northwestern, but as far as his first step was quicker, so we have to do a better job of locking in on his scout. We wanted him to play in tight spaces, and we got to do a better job with that. But yeah, it's just a completely different team. Very similar physicality wise, but I think the difference between today and Friday was that we brought the fight to Northwestern and we were playing a little, passing on our heels against Butler."
Odom: On how he would rate the screens...
" mean, I don't know. I'll have to go back and watch it to give you a specific exam answer on that. I mean, certainly at the point of the screen, you heard Malik mention that there were times where we executed it really well and then there were times where, you know, we let ourselves down, and we talked about after the game the consistency with which you guard certain situations. You have to do it over and over and over and over and over again. And you know we had some miscommunications out there on backscreens. We, you know, made some plays that were unnecessary in terms of going over the screen instead of going under. And when you give the players, you know, options to go over or under on different guys, sometimes they can get a little bit confused on occasion, and we've had teams that have been really good at that, and it's early in the season, and we'll play another team that's similar to this, you know, at some point. But they did a nice job. I think you have to give Butler credit. They did a nice job when we went over the screen. You know, those two guards did a really nice job of what we call hostaging and kind of holding our guys behind them and then putting us in a difficult position. Now, Ugo cleaned up quite a few of them, too, and did a nice job of helping, and we had some times, like I said, where we did pretty well with it, but overall, not good enough."
Odom: On what he saw on defense...
"I mean, we felt like throughout the game that presence around the rim was going to be really important, and he played well, you know, in his first time going in and gave us a lift, blocked a couple shots, and he continued that, and so when he plays that way, you know, we need him out there on the court. And, you know, it's just an example of it's not going to be one player's night every night. We struggled overall tonight, but he was certainly a bright spot, you know, near the rim."
Odom: On UVA's physicality and overall performance...
"I mean, I think we can do better, you know, there's no question about it. You know, we can do better. But I think they have big bodies. I think we have big bodies, too. Thijs is obviously getting hit in the eye. You know, it impacted him. He wouldn't tell you that, but it impacted him a little bit throughout. He kept having to come out, and Ethan's working on him every time he's out. And, you know, he's given us a good effort, but it's not an excuse for him, but, you know, I thought their two bigs did a nice job. Probably didn't score a ton of points,but they did a nice job of being physical inside and, you know, protecting their basket somewhat as well. But a Jai is a tough matchup. He's a very, very good player. You know, he's the most athletic forward that we've played so far. And I thought he did a nice job of picking his spots, and a couple of those shots he made from mid-range. We can live with you know, contested, but you know that's kind of the percentages that you play there.
Chance is the ultimate competitor. He, you know, he loves the game. He loves Virginia. He wants to win, and he's fearless. And so we encourage all of our guys. We want to be a fearless team. And I think you heard Malik say, you know, we were a little bit tentative. I think in both games we were a little bit tentative at times. And we've got to coach our guys through that, you know, and help them, you know, unleash kind of who they are. And I think you saw that with Ugo today, like he was more himself, you know, today. So, you know, we'll see.
“I mean, our first focus is getting better and improving our defense, you know, getting better at the point of the screen. We're always working on that. The rebounding certainly was when we were playing an elite offensive rebounding team like Butler, you know, it's imperative that you blockout and come up with rebounds. Like I said, I think at times we did that really well, and then all of a sudden, you know, we wouldn't. And so we've got to be consistent in that regard. Guarding the basketball, staying in front. We began to switch a little bit. We played a little bit of a bigger lineup there later in the game. Like that helped us keep it in front a little bit better. And so that's something that we'll probably explore going forward. And then offensively, we've got to pass the ball better. You know, it's too much dribbling throughout the weekend. And I think when we pass and we're crisp and aggressive, we can be tough to guard. I think at times we were, but, overall, not a great offensive performance, you know, by us."
Odom: On Malik as a player...
"Malik can score. He can score. He's really tough in transition. You know, he's really confident with his shot and, you know, when he has space to work with, he's really good. So, we're going to need him, you know, throughout the season. He knows that. We all know that. The key for us is being a well-balanced team, and it's not about one player. It's about the collection of guys, you know, playing together, performing well together, being there for one another, and continuing to grow as a group."