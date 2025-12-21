Everything Ryan Odom Said After Virginia Basketball’s Victory Over Maryland

The Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball program extended its record to 10-1 after clinching a tight 80-72 victory over Maryland this weekend. Senior guard Dallin Hall led both teams with 20 points, while Johann Grünloh led UVA with eight rebounds. Hall also led Virginia with six assists. Following the matchup, UVA's head coach Ryan Odom sat down with the media to share his thoughts on how the game unfolded. Here's everything he had to say.

Odom's Opening Statement...

"They did a great job, and obviously, we got off to a good start, scored a few baskets and got a few stops, and then they turned the tables, and our offense clearly sputtered. were a little bit jittery. We missed some shots around the rim that you would think we would typically make. There was a little bit of a lid on the basket, and thankfully, we were giving up some offensive rebounds. Thankfully our defense kept us in it at that point until you know we could play a little bit more like ourselves, we did at times on offense but not certainly enough for our liking, but we were pleased overall defensively with what our guys did shy some of the fouling and the offensive rebounding of course but his teams have always you know been one of the top teams in the country at offensive rebounding and we certainly knew that we were up for a big challenge in that regard tonight. I would like to say sorry that they've dealt with a lot of injuries throughout the season so far. You know, to see Payne, who's a really good player, not being able to be out there and playing, you know, for them. You know, obviously transitions, you know, how they play, and so in terms of prep for us, it was a little bit wonky in terms of not knowing kind of how that was going to shake out and how they would play. But I thought the coach did a great job of substituting timely and controlling the pace of the game in the first half, and our guys woke up and stayed with it later in that half."

On if he learned anything from the team and how they handle adversity...

"Yeah, just some resiliency. It's great to be in those moments, and certainly we were in those moments, certainly in the first half and the second half, and had to answer, and you know, teams that want to compete at the highest level. You have to answer. You're not going to play perfectly. This is not a game of perfect, and other teams prepare and do really well, and both teams, you know, had a lot of practice time, you know, leading into this, and I thought our guys, you know, relatively speaking, did a nice job to dig it out. I'm proud of the way that our defense held up when our offense was really struggling mightily in that first half. Yeah, the two threes by Jacari and then his dunk."

On how much momentum his team gained in the second half and Jacari's dunk...

"Yeah, I've seen him dunk, but not like that. Certainly, that was a big play. The fans were great tonight. You know, we really appreciate the fans coming out. I know it's exams and the students aren't here, but, you know, we'll get them back in the building, you know, sooner than later. But I thought the fans were awesome, and they gave us a big lift and we finally gave them something to cheer about at that point."

On how much Payne's absence was related to UVA's points...

"Yeah, certainly, he's a really good defender in there and a rebounder. He's a great offensive rebounder. He scores. You know, their offense was designed in a lot of ways, not solely to get it to him when he's on the court, but that's what you're going to have to deal with, and they have good shooters around him, and it's a good balance, you know, there. So, you know, not having him obviously is extremely impactful."

On Coit's explosive play and what he can take away from him...

"Yeah, a little bit different for us. We had to have our bigs up at the point of the screen more because of his ability to get shots off. And so they started setting screens with other guys to get him loose in the second half a little bit more, rather than the five-man. And that caused us some problems with a couple of miscommunications, and then he got one-on-one. He's really good going left to that step back, and so we wanted to try to limit that as much as we could."

On Dallin Hall and the spark he gives...

"Yeah, Dallin’s huge. Our guys call him Cap, and he's just, he's steady, you know, for us. He's been in some big moments over the course of his career. He's determined, you know, to be a leader for this team. You know, I texted him last night. You know, his voice; I'm hearing it more and more and more with the guys in a more assertive way, which is not necessarily natural, you know, for him, and that's why we really need that, and I think, you know, our guys respond to him. They respect him so much, and it's great to see him, you know, play that way, the way that he needed him to play that way tonight."

On renewing the rivalry...

"Yeah, it's great to get it going again. I'm excited that I can be a part of it. It's special. I told the players, you know, before in our preparation for this game that we're all lucky to be a part of this, you know, matchup, and there have been some great games. You know, I sat in U Hall and watched Ralph's last game against Maryland. I’ve seen many at Cole Field House and the different places and the coaches, you know, that have walked the sidelines... There have been some great coaches who have walked the sidelines, too. And so, it's all about the players, though. And you think about all the great ones on both rosters and two teams that have won national championships, and it's really special to get programs like that together, you know, on the court. So, we're thankful that it's happening. Time for a couple more. We'll take one back."

On the rebound battle...

"Yeah, I think we definitely need to block out, you know, more efficiently, and they're quick. They're quick and physical, and so they might not have the size, but they can move, and they're coming really hard out there and they would move our bigs away from the basket some and you know Washington's coming in there on he had five in the first half and so they're difficult to block out and you know we've got to do better on that side. We've got to do a better job on the offensive side. I think it was 12 to 10 in the first half on offensive rebounds, but certainly a focus for both teams."

On hanging in there defensively...

"Yeah, I told the guys that if the lid's going to come off the basket if you lean into one another. If you don't lean into one another and you don't pass the ball and you don't move your body, and you don't have a positive attitude, and some of those, it's hard when you're a basketball player, and you miss a shot that you think you should make. You know, that can drag you down and hurt your confidence. And so ultimately, how do you get your confidence back? You get it through your teammates, and you get it through your coaches. And certainly at that moment, our job was to keep our guys cool, but competitive, and we needed to compete harder. And I think Maryland was taking it to us early in that game, and their physicality and their pressure defense in the half-court was bothering us, and our guys did a nice job of coming out of that timeout and beginning to play a little bit more confidently. And I do think that they leaned on one another, you know, to get out of the rut that they were in. And that's what you don't have anybody else. You just have your teammates and those who were on the floor with you. And so I thought our guys did a nice job of just leaning on one another."

On the importance of having veterans on the team when things aren't going well...

"Yeah, and they were flying at us, and we only took nine threes in the first half, and so everybody they're catching the ball, and then all of a sudden there's a guy on them, and when you're playing against a defense like that, you have to play with poise and shot fakes and ball fakes and things like that. And that particular play you're talking about was textbook, you know, shot fake, get in the paint, all right, the guy goes by you, then he shot fakes again,then he sees the open basket. And so when you're playing against a defense like that, you have to do that."

