Everything Ryan Odom Said After Virginia's Win Over Queens University
The Virginia Cavaliers defended their name at John Paul Jones Arena tonight against Queens University after securing a 94-69 victory. Despite facing a loss to Butler last weekend, the Cavaliers appeared to bounce right back. After the matchup, UVA head coach Ryan Odom sat down with the media to discuss how the game unfolded. Here's everything he had to say.
On today's production and where players are at (player not specified)...
"Yeah, I mean, certainly he's going to come off the bench, you know, with Thijs and sub for Tess, but he also, I think we're trying to figure out, you know, can he sub for other positions as well? Yeah, I thought I think you saw the lineups that we played today and had the two big lineup a little bit, you know, to see if they could defend a really tough offense, you know, that's spread out. Then also, you know, Tillis, Thijs, and one of the bigs, I think it's just something that we're going to go to, and we're going to need over the course of the season, and we're going to want to cultivate."
On Johann Grünloh and his ability to stretch the court...
"Yeah, it definitely helps. You know, it helps his psyche, too, because, you know, he knows he can make shots and hasn't so far this season, but he can't become hyper-focused on the three. The three is kind of like, you know, the dessert. It's not where he needs to really focus his efforts. He's got to be able to finish inside. He's got to be able to catch around the basket. He's got to be able to block shots, you know, all the things he's doing and some better than others, and then when teams back off, he can knock it down, and I think it was good to see that go in tonight."
On UVA's defense approaching two challenging teams...
"It's not where we want it to be, totally. We've got to get better, you know, defensively. Too many times, we were getting beaten off the bounce, getting caught in some communication errors. The defensive rebounding was not where it needed to be in this particular game. We had it going in spurts, but it wasn't a consistent, you know, effort overall. And the guys understand that. They understood that at halftime, when we met with them. And too many 50-50 balls that we didn't get tonight. We've got to play harder, and it's got to mean a little bit more. The guys understand that, you know, because the competition is going to continue to increase, you know, as we go about the season. So, the guys understand and are excited about, you know, where they're headed. But certainly not satisfied with where we are right now."
On how important these matchups are when we get to March...
"Yeah, I think there's certainly talking points and, you know, we can't really control that. You know, ultimately we have to do our part, you know, within the games. It is what it is. We have to win and we are in the ACC and win as many games as we can and some of these matchups are going to be tough on the road some at home that we have to take care of business and, you know, we have the full confidence you know of league and the coaches and the players, you know, in this league certainly something that I think all of the teams want to do well and ultimately you have to play well that particular night and we can't get caught up in it because it is just one game. But they're all important games. They are opportunities, you know, for our league, and so we want to make the most of the opportunities that we're being given, whether it's on the road or at home."
On what knocked his players out of their rhythm...
"Yeah, I thought the response was positive, you know, throughout the first half. We had a couple of turnovers. You know, I think we only had three in the half, but you know, sometimes even when you only have three, they seem like you've had 10. And it kills the momentum a little bit, and then we weren't rebounding. You know, the defensive rebounding and the fouling, you know, was a problem, you know, during that stretch you're talking about. And so when the game slows down and the other team's at the free throw line, you know, because you didn't box out and get the rebound and you turned it over on the other end, then you know, the chance of a run for the other team is pretty good. So basketball is a game of runs, and you have to minimize them. And when you get into a rut, find your way out, and you have to do that, you know, in a collective way. And I think our guys did that tonight. They took it upon themselves, you know, to do it. They all did it together, which is something that we've been preaching to them."
On Sam being overlooked and what he brings to the table...
"Yeah, I mean Sam's a really good player, and we have quite a few good players on our roster and guys that, you know, deserve time and deserve attention. But Sam understands that, you know, the open guy a lot of times is the go-to guy for us, and the more that we pass the ball to one another, the ball will find you. And certainly we're going to run plays for specific guys and try to get them shots, but I thought Sam did a nice job of picking his spots tonight and, you know, most importantly, his defense was pretty good, too."