Nebraska Extends Fred Hoiberg After Successful 2026 Season

Finally, after seven years at Nebraska, Fred Hoiberg broke through in 2026.

The Cornhuskers are extending their coach’s contract through the 2032 season, they announced Monday morning. Hoiberg has led the Cornhuskers to a 26–5 record this season—their best since a 22–2 campaign in 1920.

“Fred Hoiberg is a tremendous representative of the University of Nebraska, the Lincoln community, and our state. We are extremely proud that he will continue to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball program well into the future,” athletic director Troy Dannen said. “Fred has built this program step by step and his leadership has Nebraska positioned to continue to compete at a high level in the Big Ten Conference and nationally.”

Nebraska holds the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten men’s tournament, and will play one of Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern or Penn State Friday in the semifinals. After that, the Cornhuskers will attempt to make a bit of program history: never before have they won an NCAA men’s tournament game, despite having been seeded No. 8 or better on four different occasions.

Hoiberg’s breakthrough marks a stunning turnaround from his early years at Nebraska—routinely among the Big Ten’s worst teams in the early 2020s. The Cornhuskers won just seven games in both 2020 and ‘21, mounting a 2–18 Big Ten campaign in the former.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated