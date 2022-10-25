Skip to main content

Four-Star Recruit Schedules Official Visit to Virginia

One of UVA's top 2024 recruiting targets will be in town when the Cavaliers host Duke in February
The Virginia basketball program will have an important visitor on Grounds when the Cavaliers host Duke on February 11th at John Paul Jones Arena. Kon Knueppel, a four-star recruit from the class of 2024, has scheduled an official visit to UVA for the weekend of February 10-12. 

Knueppel, a 6'5" small forward from Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, picked up an offer from Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers on September 27th. One month later, he has scheduled an official visit to Charlottesville that just happens to coincide with what will likely be the most high-profile home game on UVA's 2022-2023 basketball schedule against Duke. 

In addition to Virginia, Knueppel has been offered by Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Marquette, Stanford, Illinois, Iowa, Miami, Minnesota, Texas A&M and USC. Rated the No. 41 overall recruit in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, Knueppel is the No. 9-ranked small forward in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin. 

Watch Knueppel's sophomore highlights below:

There are currently two Wisconsin natives on the UVA men's basketball roster - Reece Beekman (Milwaukee, WI) and Leon Bond III (Wauwatosa, WI) - who now play for Tony Bennett, a well-known Wisconsin native who played at Wisconsin-Green Bay and got his coaching start on his father's staff at the University of Wisconsin. Now, Bennett is looking to back to the Wisconsin well on the recruiting trail again, as he pursues the state's top player in the class of 2024. 

Virginia has active offers out to nine players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)
SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)
SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)
SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)
SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)
SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)
PG Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, MN)
PG Travis Perry (Eddyville, KY)

