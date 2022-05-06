Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Stay up to date with the latest UVA basketball recruiting news including offers, visits, and of course, commitments

College basketball recruiting season is in full swing and we've got you covered with all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and of course, commitments. Here's a timeline of recent UVA basketball recruiting news, including updates for high school recruits as well as potential transfer portal targets. Click on the links in each update for more information:

May 4th

Virginia offers three-star combo guard Freddie Dilione, one of the top prospects from North Carolina in the class of 2023, and Dilione sets a visit to UVA for the weekend of May 7th.

Virginia offers four-star forward TJ Power, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts this season.

Virginia contacts Georgetown transfer guard Don Carey, a career 39.2% three-point shooter who averaged 13.5 points per game last season for the Hoyas.

May 3rd

Virginia offers four-star forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of of former three-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA Champion Peja Stojakovic.

April 28th

Virginia offers four-star shooting guard Taison Chatman, the No. 5-ranked shooting guard in the nation in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.

April 27th

Virginia offers four-star forward Milan Momcilovic, a 6'8" power forward and the No. 1 player from the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.

April 26th

Virginia offers 6'10" power forward Blake Buchanan from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Buchanan schedules a visit to UVA for the weekend of May 1st.

April 23rd

Virginia picks up a commitment from Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas, a 6'8", 232-pound forward who earned All-MAC First Team honors in 2021-2022 after averaging career-highs in points (14.3 ppg), rebounds (6.8 rpg), and steals (1.8 spg).

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football: Breaking Down UVA's Running Back Personnel After Cody Brown Transfer

What They're Saying: Experts Love Jelani Woods to the Colts

Big Seventh Inning Helps Virginia Get Revenge Victory Against VCU

Miami Running Back Cody Brown Transfers to Virginia Football

UVA Football Secures Commitment From Varina Star Athlete Anthony Fisher

UVA Basketball Offers Combo-Guard Freddie Dilione From Raleigh

UVA Basketball in the Mix for Georgetown Transfer Don Carey