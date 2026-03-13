How To Watch No. 10 Virginia vs. Miami: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

With the Virginia Cavaliers having defeated the NC State Wolfpack on Thursday afternoon, they are now gearing up for their next matchup. In the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, Louisville and Miami faced each other, but the Hurricanes ended up securing a 78-73 victory over the Cardinals. As a result, Virginia and Miami will face off in the semifinals on Friday.

With these two programs now on the board, let's take a look at how fans can tune into the matchup.

Date/Time: Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Site: Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

TV: ESPN 2, ESPN.com/watch

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

Viginia Must Keep Pushing Forward

Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Although this wasn't a flawless matchup, the Cavaliers have no choice but to keep moving forward. In the critical moments where the Wolfpack was creeping up on the Hoos, pulling ahead was the only option if UVA wanted a shot at coming out on top. As head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame media appearance, in reference to the Cavaliers persevering:

"Yeah, they're good at that. We defensive rebounded pretty well up until that point. We got a little bit stretched out. They were making some good plays, and they were attacking the rim. They could make tough shots. There were a few that were really hard, that were contested. Then you add in some miscues, some miscommunications on some switching, then all of a sudden they're loose and were late, and some things that we just have to clean up.

We'll go back, and we'll certainly watch the film and show these guys some of the mistakes, but also the really good plays that they made. The offense down the stretch was pretty strong. Malik getting the offensive rebound; Ugo getting the offensive rebound on the free throw was obviously huge; Malik's pivots in the lane were huge, as well. Then we came up with a defensive rebound when we needed it. Again, going back to the last question, these guys have weathered storms, and they understand how to win in big moments."

Virginia's game against the Wolfpack did not showcase the Hoos' strongest skills, but if they can turn this around and widen the gap between themselves and NC State, there could be another win headed toward them, bringing them one step closer to the highly touted conference title. But the Hurricanes are equally as capable—this is likely to be another tight game.