Updated ACC Tournament Bracket Following Thursday's Quarterfinals

The Virginia Cavaliers found themselves in an uncomfortably close matchup against the NC State Wolfpack on Thursday afternoon, but they ended up clinching an 81-74 victory, pushing themselves into the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

Now, the Cavaliers are approaching their next meeting in Charlotte, N.C., this time against the Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are also coming off a tight victory, posting a final score of 78-73 over the Louisville Cardinals.

Now that Thursday's games have concluded, here's how the updated ACC Tournament bracket is stacking up.

First Round

(12) Virginia Tech 89 vs. (13) Wake Forest 95

(10) Stanford 63 vs. (15) Pittsburgh 64

(11) SMU 86 vs. (14) Syracuse 69

Second Round

(8) Florida State 95 vs. (9) California 89

(13) Wake Forest 62 vs. (5) Clemson 71

(15) Pittsburgh 88 vs. (7) NC State 98

(11) SMU 58 vs. (6) Louisville 62

Quarterfinals

(1) Duke 80 vs. (8) Florida State 79

(4) North Carolina 79 vs. (5) Clemson 80

(2) Virginia 81 vs. (7) NC State 74

(3) Miami 78 vs. (6) Louisville 73

Semifinals

(1) Duke vs. (5) Clemson

(2) Virginia vs. (3) Miami

Will UVA Keep Pushing Forward?

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder and NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Miami entered the ACC Tournament as the No. 3 seed, trailing UVA at No. 2, and of course, the Duke Blue Devils at No. 1. The Hurricanes are primarily led by Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Tre Donaldson. Managing this trio will be the primary key to unlocking another successful game for the Hoos.

However, regardless of how the Virginia-Miami matchup plays out, the Cavaliers have undeniably had a remarkable run this season. As head coach, Ryan Odom stated during his latest media appearance:

"For me personally, I never knew if I would have an opportunity to coach a team in the ACC, and to coach Virginia is extremely special. I'm very fortunate to be here and represent and be the current steward of this place. You can see from our guys that we have a great group of guys. They really feed off one another. They're very respectful of the place and their role now as it relates to Virginia basketball and the tradition. They just want to do their part and do their best..."

Having said that, now is the time for the Hoos to dig their heels in and enter Friday's matchup prepared for a high level of physicality and intensity—there is a lot at stake.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.