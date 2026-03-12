How to Watch No. 10 Virginia vs NC State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Virginia is back on the hardwood today and looking to advance to the semifinals of the ACC tournament. Virginia hasn’t played since last Saturday after a 76-72 victory over Virginia Tech. The Hoos offense has continued to be the story this season as they are averaging 80.9 points per game, the most since the 2000-2001 season. The Hoos are looking to capture their first ACC tournament title since 2018. The Cavaliers are 47-67 all-time in the tournament. Virginia has a multitude of experience and momentum, winning 11 of its last 12 games with its only loss coming to Duke.

“We have to trust, you know, the process and trust the work that's been put in so far this season. Realizing that it's not meant to be easy. We're going to be in some tough situations in Charlotte and certainly in the NCAA tournament as well. We've got a body of work, and we have a history together and shared experience to lean on. We've got to just trust that uh that the guys are going to be ready to make the plays when they need to,” said head coach Ryan Odom.

That experience should come in handy, especially with the Cavaliers being so battle-tested with all of the road games, neutral sites, and close finishes that ultimately tested their willpower and ability to power through adversity. Let’s take a look at how you can watch today's game vs the Wolfpack.

Date/Time: Thursday, March 12th, 2026 / Noon ET

Site: Charlotte, NC./Spectrum Center (17,500)

TV: ESPN 2: ESPN.com/watch

Thom Brennaman & Brian Oliver

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (81),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM81

Despite the potential for the Cavaliers to get a higher seed in the NCAA tournament with a deep run in the ACC tourney, they feel no pressure ahead of their contest vs NC State, a team they are familiar with meeting for the third time this season. Virginia is 2-0 vs NC State this year, including a blowout victory 90-61 back on February 24th.

“Certainly, if you're on the bubble, yeah, there's a lot of pressure that goes into it, but you know, I think our guys are just focused on just trying to win. I mean, last year for us at VCU, you know, I can remember being in that moment, and our guys were committed. They weren't really concerned about the NCAA tournament. They wanted to win the championship. They wanted to cut down the nets. I think we're in a similar situation, you know, here at Virginia. There's been a tradition of excellence that has existed. You look at the banners up top, and you see the teams that you know have been fortunate to cut down the nets in this tournament and advance in the NCA tournament. VCU was similar, and that particular team wanted to make their mark, and I think that's where we're at. You know at this point, we're going to go for it,” said Odom.

A lot is still on the line for Virginia, but they should be ready to go against a good NC State team on Thursday.