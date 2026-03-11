Can Virginia Stifle NC State Star Quadir Copeland For A Second Time?



Quadir Copeland just went off in the ACC tournament opener for No. 7 NC State against Pittsburgh in a 98-88 victory over No.15 Pittsburgh. Copeland finished with 24 points on 7-10 shooting. He did a lot of his damage at the charity stripe, finishing 10-12 on his free throws. In addition to being the leading scorer for the Wolfpack, Copeland added eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

A few weeks ago, Virginia pummelled NC State for a season series sweep after a 90-61 victory for the Cavaliers. One of the main reasons they were able to win was their suffocating defense and shutting down Copeland, one of NC State’s best players. Copeland finished with a season-low three points on 1-5 shooting from the floor. The Hoos continued to pressure the ball and made it tough for him to get any clean looks, and continued to get the ball out of his hands. It was a masterful defensive effort on how to shut down a third-team All-ACC selection.

Head coach Ryan Odom talked about slowing him down in the second matchup.

"It's tough - you're not gonna play your best every night, and we have multiple bodies that we can throw at him, and the energy was there. He's just really good. You're not gonna hold him down in terms of his ability to impact his team for a lot, for long stretches. His ability to find his teammates in and around the basket is unique, and he's just a really dynamite player,” said Odom.

Copeland had better success in the first matchup against the Cavaliers, finishing with 15 points on 5-11 shooting, but it still resulted in a 76-61 loss for NC State. The Hoos will need more of what happened in the first matchup and to slow him down and completely take him out of the game. Keep an eye on their lethal shot blockers Ugonna Onyenso (top five in blocks) and Johann Grünloh, who have been stellar as of late. You also have to credit the perimeter defense of guys like Malik Thomas, Sam Lewis, Jacari White, Dallin Hall, and Chance Mallor for making it tough on opponents to get in a groove. For the Hoos to pull out the third victory of the season over NC State, they must slow down Copeland and not let him get in a groove offensively. If he does, it could be a long game for the Cavaliers, and they could find themselves in a tough game down the stretch. Copeland has exploded for six 20-point games this season. The defensive attention will have to be on Copeland to pull out the victory.