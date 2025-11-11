How To Watch UVA vs Hampton: Tip Off Time And TV Channel
Virginia is back home for a matchup against in-state Hampton, who will visit the Hoos on Tuesday night. This is the first time both teams have met since 2017. Virginia leads the all-time series 9-0, dating back to 1998. The Cavaliers also rarely lose at home and are 42-10 in their last 52 games.
Thijs De Ridder has been an impressive freshman to begin the season for the Cavaliers. He scored 21 points against Rider and 20 points against North Carolina Central, becoming the first Virginia freshman to open their career with back-to-back 20-point outings since Sylven Landesberg in 2008.
It feels like this is one of the more complete teams the Cavaliers have had in quite some time and is getting contributions from all over.
“As it relates to our bench, you know I'm proud of our bench. You know, Chance always comes in and gives us a lift. Elijah does too. Jacari certainly as well, and Ugo has been excellent, you know, off the bench so far. We're confident in those guys, and when you press, all of a sudden, you have that next wave of guys coming in. Hopefully, the team that you're playing keeps some of the same unit in there, and now they're facing a fresh guy. So that's part of the strategy, but, uh, it doesn't always work out that way when you're playing a deep team,” said head coach Ryan Odom.
How to Watch, Tip Off Time
Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov.11 at 9:00 p.m. EST
Location: John Paul Jones Arena
TV: The Virginia-Hampton game will be televised on ACC Network and carried online at WatchESPN.com
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
Strong Defensive Presence
Virginia has started the season as one of the better defensive teams, only giving up 57.5 points per game early in the year. It is still early and a lot of games are left, but it is a solid start. Virginia has leaned on it full court pressure and big performances from Ugonna Onyenso and Johann Grünloh. Grünloh finished with a game-high seven blocks in the last outing, showing he can be a force for the Cavaliers.
“I think that some of it's natural, like they just have that ability to do it. I think the other part of that is just, you know, making sure that they get their body between the ball and the basket. There are a lot of times where, you know, guards are coming down or someone else is coming downhill at you. I think Johann had quite a few tonight where his chest was right there, you know, in front of the offensive player. It's really textbook wall up, and I'm really proud of him for that. And Ugo, you know, he's more of a swatter, you know, he likes to swat the shot, and he's really good at that too. I thought he had an excellent first half from that perspective,” said Odom.
