Key Takeaways From Virginia's 86-73 Win Over Dayton On Saturday

Virginia leans on its second half offense to down an upset-minded Dayton Flyers. Jacari White 22 point second-half performance helps the Cavaliers pull away from the Flyers. Virginia is now 8-1 on the season and looking like a team to be recokoned with in the ACC. Let's take a look at some key takeaways from the vcitory.

1. Virginia can be a real threat in the ACC

The Hoos have everything they need to contend this year. After an emphatic win over Texas, Virginia struggled early on in the game and couldn’t separate from a feisty Dayton bunch. They continued to pressure them and played great on ball defense, which forced a lot of turnovers. Virginia shot it fairly efficiently in the first half, going 54.5% from the field, but just 3-8 from beyond the arc. The second half would be a different story as they moved the basketball and got great shots. Virginia shot 65.2% from beyond the field and was 75% from beyond the arc. Their offense was rolling, and the Flyers had no answers to slow them down. This has been a common occurrence for the Cavaliers this season. So why are they a real threat in the ACC? They can defend at a high level with their elite big men in Johann Grünloh, Thijs De Ridder, and Ugonna Onyenso. They have elite shooting on the perimeter led by Jacari White and Chance Mallory, and they can defend at a high level. This is a top team in the ACC and in the country and should be a high seed in the NCAA tournament come March.

2. Virginia with too many turnovers on Saturday

The Hoos had 12 turnovers in the first half, and Dayton had eight steals in the first half that led to 12 points. Dayton did a good job of mixing up different looks throughout the game, whether it was the press, traps, or making it difficult for Virginia to inbound the basketball on Saturday. The Hoos finished with 21 turnovers on Saturday, which is their most given up this season. The turnovers were the most concerning part of the win, and they allowed Dayton to get back in the game after the Cavaliers broke the game open. This is not a usual occurrence for the Hoos, but teams on their schedule moving forward could take a page out of the Dayton playbook and use the same defensive formula to disrupt the Hoos. It is something they will have to work on moving forward.

3. Jacari White is a flame thrower

In their 14-0 run in the second half, White was a critical piece in helping the Cavaliers take the game over. He knocked down three shots from beyond the arc during that stretch. At one point in the game, he had 16 points on 6-6 shooting. He also hit a big three in the second half when Dayton closed the deficit to single digits. White finished with 25 points on 9-9 shooting. He was unconscious from beyond the arc and went 7-7. White has been a great addition from North Dakota State and has proven he is one of the best shooters in the country. When he is on, he is on, and there is nothing you can do to stop him.

4. This is the best offense Virginia has had in a long time

You go back to the Tony Bennett era, and he never had an offense like this or one that played at this high a level. It still won him a national championship and solidified Bennett as a future hall-of-famer. However, Virginia hasn’t ever seen an offense like this or this good before. Ryan Odom has orchestrated an electric offense that can score points in bunches and compete with any team in the country. Virginia shot a blazing 60% from the field and made 12 threes on Saturday vs Dayton. Coming into the game, Virginia was ranked No.14 in KenPom ratings, which assesses your offensive and defensive performance per 100 possessions. Coming into the game against Dayton, Virginia was averaging 87.6 points per game, and limiting opponents to just 67.8 points per game. They are one of the most complete teams you will find in the sport on both ends of the floor. They can score and defend with some of the best of them. Their offense making them a threat to any team they face.

5. The Hoos have one of the best benches in the league

It doesn’t matter who coach Odom puts in the game; he always gets contributions from his key players. Chance Mallory has been a staple off the bench for the Hoos all season. He contributed 12 points. Devin Tillis, who is just getting back from injury, finished with eight points. Ugonna Onyenso added eight points. The aforementioned White led the way with 25 points off the bench. When you have a bench that Virginia does, it makes it extremely tough to beat them because their reserves can come at you and score points. There will be situations throughout the season, especially in ACC play, when the Hoos will have to lean on their bench to come up with big buckets and to provide a spark. I think Virginia has that for the first time in a while, and it makes them dangerous moving forward.

