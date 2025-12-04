Biggest Takeaways From Virginia's Blowout Win Over Texas

The ACC is doing well in the current ACC/SEC challenge and they got a big boost last night when Virginia went into Austin, Texas and gave the Longhorns a big loss.

This was the biggest win of the still brief Ryan Odom era, but the Cavaliers looked fantastic last night in the win. There is a long way to go, but this team is starting to show why they were considered an ACC darkhorse at the beginning of the year.

Let's get into the takeaways.

1. Virginia is a legit ACC contender

This may end up being an overreaction, but watching the Cavaliers last night, I could not help but think this team can be a top four team in the conference.

Of course, Duke is the team to beat until proven otherwise and Louisville has shown enough to be considered a strong No. 2 team, but are we sure that Clemson, North Carolina, or NC State are better than UVA? I don't think so. We are still a few weeks away from conference play and this team has a lot to prove, but getting a 19-point win on the road vs an SEC opponent that was rated as a top-50 team in the KenPom ratings shows their potential.

I have been bought into this team from the jump and think they are just getting started.

2. Chance Mallory was awesome

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) shoots against Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Mallory has had his ups and downs as a true freshman guard, but he showed last night that he is making progress.

Mallory scored 16 points (led the team) last night and was 3-3 from the field, 2-2 from three-point range, and 8-9 from the free-throw line. If Mallory keeps progressing, this UVA team can continue to get better and be really dangerous.

3. UVA's offense was clicking

When Virginia hired Ryan Odom and got the personnel they did in the transfer portal, they were projected by many to have a really good offense and three point shooting team. There have been games in which the offense has been slow to get going, but last night was the best that it has looked.

UVA has scored 80 or more points in seven games and is 55-1 when scoring 80 or more points since 2009-10

• UVA drilled nine 3-pointers (18 attempts) en route to a 46-27 halftime lead

• A 9-0 run gave UVA a 20-point first half lead at 43-23

• UVA’s 12-0 run on 3-pointers by Chance Mallory, Ugonna Onyenso and Jacari White (2) gave UVA a 20-9 lead

• UVA had eight players (Dallin Hall, Chance Mallory, Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, Johann Grünloh, Thijs De Ridder, Carter Lang and Malik Thomas) make at least one 3-pointer

• UVA (12 3-pointers) has made 11 or more 3-pointers in five games

• UVA had 38 bench points

• UVA shot 53.8 percent and is 4-0 when shooting 50 percent or better

