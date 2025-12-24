Latest Bracketology Projection Has Virginia Basketball Inching Closer To High Seeding

The Virginia Cavaliers' men's basketball team has been driving up the momentum on the court this season. Between freshmen who are rising in the program, specifically Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grünloh, and veteran players who are continuing to lead the Cavaliers, UVA has been in good company so far this season. Not to mention, new head coach Ryan Odom appears to connect well with his players, which can ultimately make or break a program.

Virginia is currently 11-1 overall, and they're getting ready for their ACC opener on Dec. 31 against Virginia Tech. Their non-conference play has been remarkable, suffering only one loss to Butler by a score of 80-73. With such an impressive season in full swing, how is the latest bracketology looking for the Cavaliers?

Updated Bracketology

Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom reacts after a call against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

According to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, the top overall seed goes to Michigan, while Oklahoma State is expected to be the first team out and Oklahoma is likely to be the last team in. As for Virginia, Lunardi projects the Cavaliers to be a No. 6 seed, facing No. 11 Belmont.

During Odom's latest postgame press conference, he weighed in on UVA's upcoming schedule and what he expects to see, particularly in relation to the ACC.

"We feel good. We certainly, we would have loved to have beaten Butler, but we didn't. I think we've developed some shared experiences. This group has that, can propel it, you know, forward. The other night against Maryland clearly helped us today. It opened our guys' eyes to like you have to play every play regardless of, you know, the opponent or what the score is or where you're at, you know, at that particular moment. And, you know, just encouraging our guys overall to be present, to be present and in the moment, and we realize that the crowds are going to get bigger, whether it's on the road or at home. The stakes are going to get higher. The pressure is going to elevate, and we have to handle it, you know, really, really well. We're not going to be perfect at that. And we understand that because this is a really good league this year. Our league's off to a great start relative to its competitors, and we're excited to get going."

Now, there's still plenty of time left in the season for ESPN's bracketology to change drastically, but things are looking quite promising for Virginia at this time. UVA ACC opener against the Hokies is scheduled for Dec. 31 with tipoff taking place at 2 p.m. EST. This matchup will set the stage for how the remainder of the season will unfold.

