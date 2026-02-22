Latest Stock Report After Virginia's Victory Over Miami: Trio of Players Make Big Jump

The Virginia Cavaliers found themselves caught up in another close game on Saturday when they faced the Miami Hurricanes. Considering how well the Hurricanes have been playing this year, a tight game was expected. Fans were treated to an electric atmosphere and thrilling shots throughout the night.

Having secured the 86-83 victory, the Cavaliers remain on a steady winning streak as they enter this week. But without these three players, Virginia would not have been able to seal the win, and this trio saw their stocks rise in the process.

Johann Grünloh

Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Johann Grünloh has not been a player to claim the spotlight in recent weeks, but he was a key contributor on Saturday. The 7'0" freshman recorded 12 points and four rebounds, but the biggest impact came from his five blocks. This was a physical game on all ends, but between Grünloh's size and lack of hesitancy at the rim, the Cavaliers were in good hands. As head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame media appearance:

"Yeah, I mean Johann was tremendous. I thought it was one of his better games, if not the best game of his career, his early career so far. [I’m] really proud of him. Talked to the team about that in the locker room just a second ago, and he blocked so many shots around the rim, several were one, was a foul unfortunately, but he's just a really good player, and it's great to see him kind of coming out of that. He had a couple of games where he wasn't at his best, and that's how seasons go. But he's a determined player and a confident player, and I thought he did a nice job tonight."

Chance Mallory

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Another star freshman over the weekend was Chance Mallory, who logged 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor. He struggled with fouling, recording four, but his production on the court continues to be incredibly valuable. After this game, Mallory brought his season averages to 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

"... Chance advanced it as fast as he could and created something really positive there," said Odom. "Obviously, he made the free throws, which was a huge thing. A lot of pressure there."

Jacari White

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Senior Jacari White made a significant number of timely buckets during this game. By the end of the night, he had amassed 17 points, one rebound and five assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor. As the clock dwindled, White sent a thrilling shot into the basket, helping to widen the gap between Virginia and Miami. Scoring at such critical moments was imperative for UVA. In reference to White getting into the zone, Odom stated:

"Yeah, a lot of it's just when that ball's going in the basket, he fires that first one, and he sees one going, and then his feet start popping, and he's moving to find shots, and there's just an energy, there's a confidence with him, and I certainly can relate to that. I love to shoot the ball, too. But he's a special player."

