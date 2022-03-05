Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Skip to main content

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Virginia 14, Louisville 14 | 7:45 1H

Shedrick makes the free throw to tie the game at 12-12. Shedrick skies for an offensive rebound but then passes it right to Louisville for a turnover. Curry then scores on Shedrick in the post. Shedrick redeems himself immediately as Clark finds him for a dunk. Virginia forces a Louisville shot clock violation to send us to the under-8 timeout with the score knotted at 14. 

Virginia 11, Louisville 12 | 11:18 1H

Curry completes the three-point play and the Cardinals lead 8-0. Finally, Reece Beekman curls into the paint and hits a contested floater for Virginia's first basket four and a half minutes into the game. Louisville immediately gets one back on a layup by Malik Williams. Jayden Gardner gets a mid-range jumper to fall. Kody Stattmann drives to the basket and draws a foul on Noah Locke, earning two free throws and he makes one of two. Clark and Shedrick run the pick and roll and Clark throws a great lob to Shedrick for a one-hand dunk. Jayden Gardner spins on Matt Cross on the baseline and scores with a reverse layup. Mason Faulkner gets into the paint and finds Williams for a layup. Shedrick works on Williams in the paint and scores plus a foul on Williams. After Louisville scored the game's first eight points, Virginia goes on an 11-4 run and trails by just one point. 

Virginia 0, Louisville 7 | 16:00 1H

A nightmarish start to the game for the Cavaliers.  Virginia remains scoreless at the first media timeout after going 0/4 from the floor and turning the ball over twice. Jarrod West knocks down a three-pointer and Mason Faulkner gets a fastbreak layup off of a Kihei Clark turnover. After an Armaan Franklin turnover, Sydney Curry scores a reverse layup plus a foul on Kadin Shedrick. 

