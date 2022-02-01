Virginia Cavaliers vs. Boston College Eagles Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (9-11, 4-6 ACC) men's basketball game on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Check out our full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Boston College

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Boston College 19, Virginia 26 | 2:34 1H

James Karnik is fouled by Franklin and Karnik makes both free throws. Some nice interior passing by Virginia leads to an easy basket for Shedrick, as Gardner fed Shedrick as he cut down the lane. The Hoos follow that possession up with a smothering defensive sequence, forcing Boston College's second shot clock violation of the night. Jayden Gardner goes up for a layup but passes out of it at the last second, finding Kadin Shedrick for an easy dunk. A Kody Stattmann steal leads to a transition three for Kihei Clark off of a pass from Beekman, capping off a 7-0 UVA run.

Boston College 17, Virginia 19 | 5:54 1H

Jayden Gardner ends that field goal drought for the Cavaliers, receiving a pass from Reece Beekman and finishing the layup. Gardner is on a personal 6-0 run. For the second time tonight, Boston College gets a deep shot to fall at the end of the shot clock, as Brevin Galloway sinks a three-pointer from well beyond the arc as the shot clock expired. Jayden Gardner kicks out to Armaan Franklin, who makes the open corner three. Kody Stattmann grabs an offensive rebound and is fouled, making both free throws to give UVA its first lead of the game. Boston College goes big with both Karnik and Post in the game, so Virginia goes big as well with both Caffaro and Shedrick on the floor at the same time. Caffaro works hard in the post and scores over Karnik with a right hook. Brevin Galloway responds by making his second three to tie the game at 17-17. Armaan Franklin pulls up from just inside the arc and drills the long two. Franklin and Gardner are responsible for 15 of Virginia's 19 points so far.

Boston College 11, Virginia 8 | 11:36 1H

During the timeout, Caffaro's foul was upgraded to a flagrant, sending Jaeden Zackery to the free throw line for two foul shots. Langford collects his brother's airball and then drains a heavily contested fadeaway three as the shot clock expired to complete the five-point possession for the Eagles. After a few empty possessions for both teams, Jayden Gardner is fouled by Quinten Post and Gardner makes both free throws to end a 7-0 run by Boston College. Gardner is fouled by Post again, as he jumped on Gardner's shot fake. Gardner makes both free throws again. Virginia has gone 5:49 since its last made field goal.

Boston College 6, Virginia 4 | 15:44 1H

After Virginia plays 40 seconds of defense due to a BC offensive rebound, DeMarr Langford sinks a fadeaway jumper for the game's first basket. TJ Bickerstaff gets loose on a baseline cut for an easy dunk. Jayden Gardner is fouled on a reverse layup and makes both free throws to get the Cavaliers on the board. Virginia forces a shot clock violation as Makai Ashton-Langford is unable to get his floater off in time. Armaan Franklin comes off of a screen and hits a catch-and-shoot mid-range jumper from the baseline. James Karnik backs down Francisco Caffaro and scores in the post after getting Caffaro to bite on a pump fake. Francisco Caffaro draws a smaller guard in the post and Virginia gets the ball to him, but Caffaro is then whistled for an offensive foul as he tried to turn towards the basket.