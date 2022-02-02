Virginia Downs Boston College 67-55 Behind Balanced Scoring Effort

For the ninth time this season, Virginia bounced back from a loss with a solid victory. The Cavaliers used a balanced scoring effort and a barrage of free throws to defeat Boston College 67-55 on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA and BC went back and forth in the first half before Virginia went on a 7-0 run, capped off by a three-pointer from Kihei Clark to take a seven-point lead. Boston College cut the score back to three points late in the half, but Clark made a baseline floater to beat the buzzer and give Virginia a 30-25 halftime lead.

Clark led Virginia with 19 points, including a perfect 10/10 from the free throw line. Free throws were a major factor in this game, as the Cavaliers earned many trips to the free throw line even before Boston College began to foul intentionally late in the game. UVA made the most of those opportunities, knocking down 26 of 29 free throws, as compared to just 12 free throws for the Eagles.

Virginia went on another run to start the second half, scoring six straight points to open an 11-point lead. The Cavaliers continued to get to the free throw line and managed to build a lead as large as 15 points.

UVA might have blown the game wide open right there, if not for the efforts of James Karnik, who scored a team-high 16 points to keep the Eagles in it. The Boston College center was 7/10 from the floor and also had five rebounds.

Virginia’s defense kept the Eagles from fully staging a comeback. UVA had nine steals and scored 20 points off of 14 Boston College turnovers. The Cavaliers also forced two shot clock violations and held BC to 20% three-point shooting.

A late surge by DeMarr Langford (11 points) got BC to within eight points late in the game, but Virginia was able to close out the game at the free throw line. Jayden Gardner made the back-breaking play for UVA, grabbing multiple offensive rebounds and scoring a layup plus a foul to put UVA up by 11 with 57 seconds left. The foul had the added benefit of removing Karnik from the game with his fifth personal. Gardner had 17 points and five rebounds and was 7/7 from the charity stripe.

Kadin Shedrick bounced back from a rough outing at Notre Dame by recording 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Armaan Franklin added 12 points, including two three-pointers. Reece Beekman did not score in the game, but the sophomore guard contributed seven assists and two steals.

With the win, Virginia improves to 13-9 overall and 7-5 in ACC play. The Hoos remain at home to host the first place Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at 5pm.

