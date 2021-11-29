Live Updates: Virginia Basketball vs. Iowa

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Make sure to refresh the page for updates:

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick

Iowa

Joe Toussaint

Jordan Bohannon

Patrick McCaffery

Keegan Murray

Filip Rebraca

First Half

Armaan Franklin drops the pocket pass to Kadin Shedrick who finishes through some contact for the game's first basket. Virginia leaves Jordan Bohannon open for a split second and he pulls up from the top of the key and splashes the three. Patrick McCaffery makes a midrange jumper from the baseline. Gardner pulls up from the free throw line and drains it, but Iowa responds with another bucket as Joe Toussaint spins and hits a fadeaway jumper in the paint. McCaffery grabs an offensive board, which leads to an open Jordan Bohannon three. Kihei Clark ended up guarding the 6'8" Keegan Murray in the paint and Murray easily put it in over Clark.

Iowa 14, Virginia 6 | 14:30 1H

Jayden Gardner gets open in the middle of the paint and gets an easy layup. Virginia gets a stop on the defensive end, but then the Cavaliers are forced to burn an early timeout as Kihei Clark is unable to inbound the ball.

Iowa 14, Virginia 8 | 13:53 1H

Keegan Murray knifes past Kody Stattmann for a lefty layup. Armaan Franklin drives to the basket and finishes and Reece Beekman gets a floater to go despite a tough contest by a couple of Hawkeye defenders. Ahron Ulis grabs an offensive board and lays it in, but Kihei Clark responds by getting inside for a layup. Kadin Shedrick picks up his second foul just moments after checking back into the game.

Iowa 18, Virginia 14 | 10:48 1H

Keegan Murray spins on Taine Murray and scores in the post. Tony Perkins' jumper over Kihei Clark falls after hitting the rim about four times. Jayden Gardner works hard and gets the layup to go after a couple of offensive rebounds. Tony Perkins steals the ball from Jayden Gardner and takes it the other way, but is called for an offensive foul as he uses the off-hand to push off Kihei Clark. After UVA cut it to four points with a 6-0 run, Iowa scored seven of the next nine points.

Iowa 25, Virginia 16 | 7:31 1H

The Hawkeyes come out in a 3-2 zone after the timeout and Virginia immediately makes them pay, as Taine Murray drains a wide open corner three. A long rebound off of a Reece Beekman miss turns into an open Jordan Bohannon transition three to extend the Iowa lead to 11. Kris Murray buries a three on the next Iowa possession to put the Hawkeyes ahead by 14. Tony Bennett uses his second timeout.

Iowa 33, Virginia 19 | 5:34 1H

Rebraca makes a hook shot and Iowa is starting to gain some separation as Virginia has not scored in 3+ minutes. Jordan Bohannon loses the ball for a moment but collects it and drains a three. Keegan Murray slams home a putback on Iowa's next possession as the Hawkeyes go on a 15-0 run to go up 40-19. Jayden Gardner passes out of the post to Kihei Clark, who drains the three from the right wing to stop the bleeding.

Iowa 40, Virginia 22 | 2:54 1H

Tony Bennett inserts Igor Milicic Jr, looking to give UVA a spark off the bench. Bodies collide under the UVA basket and Virginia takes it the other way, leading to an open Reece Beekman fast-break layup. Joe Toussaint shakes Jayden Gardner and drains a pull-up mid-range jumper, but Jayden Gardner finishes through contact on the other end to respond. Kihei Clark goes up-and-under at the end of the shot clock and scores. Reece Beekman finishes with a right-hand layup as UVA closes on a 6-0 run to make it a manageable 14-point deficit at the half.

Halftime. Iowa 44, Virginia 30

Iowa shot 57% from the field and 5/11 (45%) from three-point range in the first half. Lot of open looks for the Hawkeyes, so it's likely they'll shoot like that again in the second half unless UVA improves on the defensive end.

Jordan Bohannon leads Iowa with 12 points on four made threes. Keegan Murray is right behind him with 11 points and five boards for the Hawkeyes.

Jayden Gardner has eight points for Virginia, but it is clear he is struggling with Iowa's size in the paint.

Second Half

Joe Toussaint stops and elevates over Kihei Clark for the elbow jumper, but Jayden Gardner gets fouled and finishes on the other end. Gardner had not attempted a single three this season before this game. He just made back-to-back threes from the corner. That certainly was not in the scouting report. Jordan Bohannon makes a pair of jumpers to respond, but Reece Beekman drives in for a layup and a foul to cut it to 10.

Iowa 51, Virginia 41 | 15:26 2H

Reece Beekman makes the free throw to cut it to single-digits, but Keegan Murray drives on Jayden Gardner and scores with a foul on the other end. Kihei Clark pulls up late in the shot clock and drains it from just inside the three-point line. Jayden Gardner holds his ground on Keegan Murray in the post and Murray travels. Patrick McCaffery drains a three off the cross-court pass from Keegan Murray. McCaffery scores again as he drives past Taine Murray to the basket. Taine Murray responds with a corner three.

Iowa 58, Virginia 47 | 12:00 2H

Kihei Clark pulls up and drains the three from the top of the key to cut it to an eight-point deficit. Clark contests Bohannon's pull-up jumper and he misses it short. Armaan Franklin drives and dumps it off to Kadin Shedrick, who slams it home. UVA is on an 8-0 run and the roof is about to come off at JPJ.

Iowa 58, Virginia 52 | 10:39 2H