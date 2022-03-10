Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (18-12) vs. Louisville Cardinals (13-18) men's basketball game in the second round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Stay up to date on all the scores at the 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament here: ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Louisville 33, Virginia 33 | 11:44 2H

Kihei Clark hits an off-balance fadeaway jumper late in the shot clock to put the Cavaliers back in front, but the Cardinals respond with a buzzer-beating jumper of their own as Noah Locke hits a fallaway shot over Franklin as the shot clock expired. Gardner slips a screen and Clark finds him for an elbow jumper that hits front rim before falling in. Gardner misses a jumper and Louisville pushes the ball quickly in transition and El Ellis scores a quick layup on the other end. Clark drops a great pass to Caffaro for a layup, but Louisville is able to quickly inbound the ball and Jarrod West finds Samuell Williamson for a layup in transition.

Louisville 27, Virginia 27 | 15:48 2H

Malik Williams grabs an offensive board and is fouled, but misses both free throws. Kadin Shedrick gets an interior pass from Beekman and tries to flush it, but Sydney Curry fouls him and his arm went through the rim, so Shedrick's bucket counts and he makes the free throw to cut it to a one-point game. Virginia forces a second shot clock violation and then Jayden Gardner knocks down a baseline jumper to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game. Louisville turns it over in the back court and Kihei Clark finds Reece Beekman, who is fouled and he makes both free throws. Noah Locke stops the 7-0 UVA run with a pull-up three-pointer to tie the game. Beekman makes a great play to force a jump ball on a Louisville drive, but Virginia cannot take advantage as Armaan Franklin misses a mid-range jumper on the other end.

Halftime. Louisville 24, Virginia 20

Malik Williams knocks down a jumper, but Gardner answers right away with a driving layup. Samuell Williamson gets free under the basket and gets an easy dunk. After turning the ball over on an offensive foul on the previous possession, Kihei Clark redeems himself with a crafty spin move to get into the paint and finishes through some contact. Reece Beekman picks off a pass, takes it the other way, and scores a transition layup at full speed plus a foul. Beekman is unable to punctuate the three-point play at the line. Jayden Gardner grabs an offensive rebound off of Clark's miss but is called for a questionable offensive foul, his second personal foul. Dre Davis is there to catch an air-ball three and gets fouled, making both free throws to give Louisville a 24-20 halftime lead.

Louisville 18, Virginia 14 | 3:36 1H

Jayden Gardner hits a turnaround fadeaway jumper late in the shot clock, but Samuell Williamson quickly answers with a driving layup down the lane. Malachi Poindexter checks into the game and knocks down a deep pull-up two-pointer as the shot clock expired. Clark is fouled in the lane and makes one out of two free throws. Malik Williams posts up and hits a right hook over the hand of Shedrick. Clark responds by driving through the lane and finishing off the glass with his right hand. Williamson is fouled and goes 1/2 from the line.

Louisville 13, Virginia 7 | 7:36 1H

Some nice hustle from the Cavaliers produces an extended offensive possession, but Virginia cannot convert any of its four shots on the trip. After a UVA turnover, Louisville gets out in transition and Samuell Williamson dunks it. Curry spins through a double-team and hits a tough fadeaway jumper to make it 13-4. Jayden Gardner drives baseline and scores to end a UVA scoring drought of over five minutes. Gardner is fouled and makes one of two free throws. Virginia forces a Louisville shot clock violation, resulting in a loud cheer from the contingent of UVA fans at the Barclays Center.

Louisville 9, Virginia 4 | 11:41 1H

Kihei Clark hits a floater to tie things up at 4-4. Jarrod West grabs a defensive rebound and walks into a pull-up three-pointer and makes it. Dre Davis spins in the paint and scores off the glass to put the Cardinals up by five. The Cavaliers remain cold, having hit just two of their first 13 attempts in the game.

Louisville 4, Virginia 2 | 14:27 1H

Both teams open the game with some empty possessions but Sydney Curry eventually strikes first nearly three minutes in with a tough layup plus a foul on Kadin Shedrick. Armaan Franklin's jumper is off the mark but Francisco Caffaro, fresh off the bench, flies in and tips the ball for UVA's first basket. Caffaro gets stuck with the ball at the three-point line and turns it over, leading to an easy transition layup for Mason Faulkner. Virginia and Louisville start the game a combined 3/15 from the floor.