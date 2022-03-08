ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Score Updates and Schedule

See the official bracket, schedule, and score updates for the 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

It's officially Championship Week in college basketball and we've got you covered with the brackets, schedules, and live score updates for each of the six major conference men's basketball tournaments this week.

The 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament runs from Tuesday, March 8 through Saturday, March 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Follow along live with score updates for every game from the first round through to the ACC Championship Game.

Here's the official bracket for the 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament:

2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

The following schedule will be updated following the conclusion of each game (all times Eastern):

2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

First Round - Tuesday, March 8

Game 1 - 2pm: No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (ACC Network)

Game 2 - 4:30pm: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State (ACC Network)

Game 3 - 7pm: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

Second Round - Wednesday, March 9

Game 4 - 12pm: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse (ESPN)

Game 5 - 2:30pm: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Game 1 winner (ESPN)

Game 6 - 7pm: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN2)

Game 7 - 9:30pm: No. 6 Virginia vs. Game 3 winner (ESPN2)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 10

Game 8 - 12pm: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN)

Game 9 - 2:30pm: No. 4 Miami vs. Game 5 winner (ESPN2)

Game 10 - 7pm: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Game 6 winner (ESPN2)

Game 11 - 9:30pm: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner (ESPN)

Semifinals - Friday, March 11

Game 12 - 7pm: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 13 - 9:30pm: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

ACC Championship Game - Saturday, March 12

Championship - 8:30pm - Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner (ESPN)