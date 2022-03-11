Skip to main content

Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live | ACC Tournament

Score updates and live analysis for Virginia vs. North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (19-12) vs. the No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-8) men's basketball game in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

Virginia 9, North Carolina 16 | 9:56 1H

Brady Manek knocks down a three-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock expired. Reece Beekman makes a great defensive play, stripping the ball from Caleb Love, and UVA takes advantage on the other end as Gardner hits from the right elbow. UNC has an immediate answer on Brady Manek's second three-pointer of the game. Armando Bacot blocks Caffaro's hook shot and then Bacot gets free from Caffaro on the pick-and-roll and converts an open dunk. It's a 7-0 run for the Tar Heels and Virginia has missed six-straight shots. 

Virginia 7, North Carolina 6 | 15:12 1H

Brady Manek skies for an offensive rebound and then spins on Jayden Gardner on the baseline for a reverse layup for the game's first basket. The officials spend an extended time reviewing a Francisco Caffaro offensive foul in which he elbowed Brady Manek in the chin, but the refs conclude that it was just a common foul. Reece Beekman intercepts a pass and takes it the other way before finding Armaan Franklin, who misses the layup, but is fouled and makes both free throws. Virginia gets its first bucket of the game as Gardner muscles his way inside and scores over Manek. UNC ties it up as Leaky Black scores over Kihei Clark. Clark turns it over on the next possession and UNC gets an easy bucket in transition on an RJ Davis layup. Reece Beekman gets an open look for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer and he drains it from the left wing - UVA's first three-pointer of the 2022 ACC Tournament. 

