Live Updates: Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Check out our full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Halftime. Virginia Tech 23, Virginia 25

Francisco Caffaro is fouled after receiving the pocket pass and makes one of two free throws. Jayden Gardner does not give an inch to Keve Aluma in the post and forces a heavily contested fadeaway that misses. Gardner gets a good look from the corner late in the half but it misses and Virginia ends the half on a field goal drought of nearly four minutes. Nonetheless, UVA takes a two-point lead into halftime.

Virginia Tech 23, Virginia 24 | 2:07 1H

Kadin Shedrick is back in the game with those two fouls. Keve Aluma drives on Shedrick and scores through some contact to give the Hokies the lead. Reece Beekman hands off to Armaan Franklin, who once again elevates for a mid-range jump shot from the free throw line. Kihei Clark pulls up for a three-pointer from the left wing and drains it with Storm Murphy's hand in his face. Murphy responds by getting loose for an open three on the other end. Keve Aluma's late three hits the backboard and Virginia forces its second shot-clock violation of the game.

Virginia Tech 18, Virginia 19 | 7:09 1H

Caffaro makes one of two free throws to extend the UVA lead to three. After a Virginia Tech travel, Armaan Franklin gets to his spot at the left elbow and elevates for a mid-range jumper. Kihei Clark jumps a passing lane and starts a fast-break before kicking it out to Armaan Franklin, who splashes the transition three. UVA is on a 10-0 run and has opened up a 17-9 lead. Keve Aluma scores in the post to stop the Virginia run. Jayden Gardner's transition layup is blocked by Keve Aluma and Hunter Cattoor hits a fadeaway jumper on the other end. Kody Stattmann has his shot blocked, which leads to a Hunter Cattoor pull-up three and Virginia Tech is on a 7-0 run. Jayden Gardner hits his patented mid-range jumper to stop the run. Keve Aluma dives to the basket and catches the pass from Justyn Mutts for the layup. Virginia's 10-0 run gave the Cavaliers a lead as large as eight but Virginia Tech's 7-0 run makes it a one-point game.

Virginia Tech 9, Virginia 11 | 11:57 1H

Virginia works the high-low and Jayden Gardner dumps down to Francisco Caffaro, who finished the right-handed layup off the glass to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game. Virginia's smothering defense forces a shot-clock violation, as Kihei Clark deflected a pass into the Virginia Tech back court and Storm Murphy did not realize the shot clock was winding down. Francisco Caffaro grabs an offensive board and is fouled.

Virginia Tech 9, Virginia 9 | 13:27 1H

Kadin Shedrick picks up his first foul 16 seconds into the game, fouling Keve Aluma as he rolled to the basket off of a screen. Aluma makes both free throws to get the scoring started. Armaan Franklin curls off of a screen a hits a floater from the free throw line to get UVA on the board. Storm Murphy spins on Kihei Clark and hits a fadeaway jumper. Multiple offensive rebounds leads to a Reece Beekman layup on UVA's third point-blank shot of the possession. Storm Murphy has had multiple open looks from three but has missed them so far- that is not going to last for long. Kadin Shedrick picks up his second foul three minutes in on a moving screen and is immediately replaced on the floor by Francisco Caffaro. Storm Murphy uses a screen to get inside and kicks out to Hunter Cattoor for a wide-open corner three. Reece Beekman responds by making a heavily-contested pull-up three at the end of the shot clock. After Caffaro initially played solid defense on Keve Aluma and did not let him get close to the basket, Aluma was able to drive past Caffaro for a layup late in the shot clock. Francisco Caffaro gets a putback to go on the other end to tie the game.