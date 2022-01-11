Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech

The Cavaliers return to JPJ for the first time since December 22nd to renew the Commonwealth Clash against the Hokies

Virginia returns to John Paul Jones Arena for the first time since December 22nd to face Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash. The Cavaliers will be eager to put their last game behind them, as the Hoos delivered a subpar performance in what was already a bad matchup against the size of North Carolina. Armando Bacot recorded 29 points and 21 rebounds and bullied UVA on the glass. Despite the poor showing on Saturday, the three-game road trip was largely successful for Virginia, who picked up two solid road victories over Syracuse and Clemson to start the new year. Virginia will look to get back in the win column, avenge last year’s loss at Virginia Tech, and keep the Hokies winless in ACC play when these two teams meet on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (9-6, 3-2 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (8-6, 0-3 ACC)

When: Wednesday, January 12th at 9pm

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch: ESPN2

All-time series: Virginia leads 95-57

Last meeting: Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 65-51 on January 30th, 2021 in Blacksburg.

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers Virginia Tech 64.3 Points Per Game 70.5 58.8 Opponent PPG 58.7 45.8% Field Goal % 45.7% 40.3% Opponent FG % 41.0% 32.6% Three-Point FG % 38.8% 34.7% Opponent 3PT FG % 26.9% -18 Rebounding Margin +19 +15 Turnover Margin +43 84th NET Ranking 37th 99th RPI 102nd

Opponent Breakdown: Virginia Tech

Notable results: Memphis (69-61 L), Xavier (59-58 L), Maryland (62-58 W), Wake Forest (80-61 L), St. Bonaventure (86-49 W), Duke (76-65 L), NC State (68-63 L)

After a strong 5-0 start to the season, Virginia Tech has lost six of its last nine games, including a lopsided 80-61 loss to Wake Forest in Blacksburg. The Hokies have shown some serious potential, though, including a blowout 86-49 victory over a good St. Bonaventure team on a neutral floor.

The last month has been rocky for Virginia Tech, losing the last two games and having a COVID pause resulting in two games being postponed. The Hokies suffered a 68-63 home loss to NC State in their last game on January 4th.

Keve Aluma is the star of the show for the Hokies. The redshirt senior forward leads the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game and is shooting 50.9% from the floor. He averages 6.4 rebounds per game, good for second on the team, and leads the team in blocks with 12 on the season.

Junior guard Hunter Cattoor is the team's resident sharpshooter. Cattoor has made 33 threes on 44.6% three-point shooting this season. Cattoor (10.1 ppg) and Nahiem Alleyne (10.0 ppg) join Aluma as Virginia Tech's double-figure scorers.

The Hokies have a couple of dangerous three-point shooters on the bench in Darius Maddox (50.0%) and David N'Guessan (42.9%). Virginia Tech shoots 38.8% from three as a team, the third-best mark in the ACC.

Virginia Tech is also solid on the defensive end, ranking No. 1 in the ACC in terms of opponent field goal percentage at 26.9%.

What to Watch For

UVA's improvement on the glass

Virginia's 58-74 loss in Chapel Hill on Saturday was driven by North Carolina's dominance on the glass. UNC outrebounded UVA 36-28, including an 11-7 margin in offensive rebounding, and the Tar Heels had 14 second chance points. Armando Bacot was a matchup nightmare for the Cavaliers, who lacked the size to keep Bacot off the boards. Virginia must be stronger in the rebounding category, especially as the Hoos take on another skilled forward in Keve Aluma.

How Virginia defends Keve Aluma and Hunter Cattoor

In the last meeting between these two teams, Virginia Tech routed Virginia in Blacksburg. UVA held an eight point lead at halftime, but the Hokies outscored the Cavaliers 44-22 in the second half behind two fantastic performances from Keve Aluma (29 points) and Hunter Cattoor (15 points), who combined to score 44 of Virginia Tech's 65 points in the game. The Hokies have a number of scoring options on offense, but how well Virginia defends Aluma and Cattoor will likely decide the outcome of this game.

Virginia Tech eager for a win

The Hokies have not won a game since a crushing 86-49 victory over St. Bonaventure in Charlotte on December 17th. Virginia Tech has lost two games and has had two games against UNC and Pittsburgh postponed due to COVID-19 since then. The Hokies have started ACC play 0-3 with losses to Wake Forest, Duke, and NC State. There is no shortage of motivation in this game, given the intensity of this rivalry and the consequences of state bragging rights, but Virginia Tech especially wants to get back in the win column for the first time in nearly a month and pick up its first ACC victory of the season.

