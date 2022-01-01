Live Updates: Virginia Basketball at Syracuse

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday night at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick

Syracuse

Joe Girard III

Buddy Boeheim

Cole Swider

Jimmy Boeheim

Jesse Edwards

First Half

Jayden Gardner begins the game with back-to-back jumpers, then Armaan Franklin drains a three and Virginia begins the game on a 7-0 run. After an offensive rebound, Jimmy Boeheim sinks a three to get the Orange on the board. Armaan Franklin makes another three-pointer from the right corner, a very good sign for Franklin, who has struggled shooting the three this season. Buddy Boeheim responds with a three-pointer on the other end.

Virginia 10, Syracuse 6 | 15:43 1H

Virginia gets the ball inside to Jayden Gardner, forcing the Syracuse defense to collapse onto him. Gardner feeds it back out to Kihei Clark, who swishes the open three from the top of the arc. Joe Girard responds with a three from the right corner on the next possession. Kadin Shedrick kept the ball alive off of a missed shot and Jayden Gardner gets the putback to fall. Off of a missed UVA shot, Syracuse gets a 5-on-3 opportunity in transition which ends with an open three by Cole Swider. Virginia has been very active on the offensive glass with four offensive rebounds already.

Virginia 15, Syracuse 12 | 11:56 1H

Armaan Franklin drives to the basket for a layup and Taine Murray shoots a quick-release three-pointer from the corner and buries it on the next possession. Virginia puts together an amazing defensive possession and the Cavaliers force a Syracuse shot-clock violation. Kody Stattmann pump-fakes and drives to the basket before shooting an off-balanced floater on target. Stattmann then starts a fast break off of a rebound and attempts a dunk, but he is fouled. UVA is currently outrebounding Syracuse 14-17.

Virginia 23, Syracuse 13 | 7:36 1H

Buddy Boeheim works against Reece Beekman, who plays solid defense, but Boeheim scores on a floater in the paint. Virginia turns it over near half-court and Syracuse scores on the other end on a layup by Symir Torrence. Taine Murray knifes inside and makes a floater. Beekman fouls Buddy Boeheim, who makes both free throws. Boeheim follows that up with a three-pointer on Syracuse's next possession. Virginia had led by as many as 12 but Boeheim's scoring run has the deficit back to just five points.

Virginia 27, Syracuse 22 | 3:35 1H

Reece Beekman feeds Kadin Shedrick for a dunk. After two Syracuse free throws, some nice interior passing by UVA results in another Shedrick dunk off a pass from Beekman in the paint. Four free throws by Buddy Boeheim and then a second-chance layup by Jimmy Boeheim has Syracuse within one point at 31-30. Armaan Franklin stops the Syracuse run with a dunk. Jesse Edwards makes a very difficult fadeaway shot over Kadin Shedrick right before the end of the half to tie the game.

Halftime. Virginia 33, Syracuse 33