Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at Syracuse

Virginia enters the New Year looking for a fresh start. After 12 games, the Cavaliers sit at 7-5 and have lost two out of their last three games. Virginia leads the ACC in scoring defense, giving up 56.2 points per game, but that has not been enough to carry the UVA offense, which is second to last in the ACC in scoring at 61.2 points per game. We have seen Tony Bennett work his magic before, but he will have to work some miracles to get this team heading in the right direction again. UVA’s first test of the New Year is a trip to the Carrier Dome to face the Syracuse Orange, who also come in with a 7-5 record.

Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 1-1 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (7-5, 1-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, January 1st at 6pm

Where: Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York

How to watch: ACC Network

All-time series: Virginia leads 10-6

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Syracuse 72-69 on a buzzer-beater by Reece Beekman in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on March 11th, 2021

By the Numbers

Virginia By the Numbers Syracuse 61.8 Points Per Game 79.0 56.2 Opponent PPG 75.8 44.6% Field Goal % 46.4% 39.5% Opponent FG % 41.4% 31.7% Three-Point FG % 37.5% 32.9% Opponent 3PT FG % 33.6% -11 Rebounding Margin -29 +14 Turnover Margin +21 113th NET Ranking 93rd 180th RPI 91st

Opponent Breakdown: Syracuse

Notable Results: Colgate (100-85 L), VCU (67-55 L), Arizona State (92-84 W), Auburn (89-68 L), Indiana (112-110 2OT W), Florida State (63-60 W), Villanova (67-53 L), Georgetown (79-75 L).

Scoring has not been an issue for the Orange this season. Syracuse is third in the ACC in scoring at 79.0 points per game and Buddy Boeheim is the ACC's fifth-leading scorer at 18.1 points per game. Boeheim is one of five Syracuse players averaging in double figures, joining his brother Jimmy Boeheim (14.4 points per game), Joe Girard III (13.9 ppg), Cole Swider (13.0 ppg), and Jesse Edwards (11.7 ppg).

Syracuse's main problem this season has been on the defensive end. The Orange are allowing 74.5 points per game and are ranked 14th in the ACC in scoring defense. Syracuse has given up 100 points in two games this season. Needless to say, the matchup between Virginia and Syracuse will be a contrast in styles.

What to Watch For

Virginia's offense against the Syracuse zone defense

UVA has a mixed track record against the Syracuse 2-3 zone defense. The Cavaliers have had success in years past breaking down the zone by placing a playmaker in the center of the zone and having that player dish out to shooters on the wings or taking the open shot from the free throw line. The only problem is that such a system requires both a player capable of shooting and passing from the free throw line (like Ty Jerome) and effective perimeter shooters. It remains to be seen if Virginia's roster this season will be able to execute such an offense effectively. We have seen Tony Bennett use Jayden Gardner as the zone-buster this season and Gardner has displayed some talent shooting the mid-range and is capable of passing the ball out to open teammates. However, Gardner occasionally gets too rushed when he gets the ball and hurries himself into a bad shot or a turnover. Additionally, UVA has still yet to show any signs of becoming a team that can make open three-pointers with consistency.

Bench Scoring

Neither Virginia nor Syracuse have gotten very much production out of their bench units this season. Over 80% of UVA's scoring comes from its starting five and over 90% of Syracuse's scoring comes from the Orange starting five. Neither team has a bench player averaging over four points per game. In Virginia's loss to Clemson, the Cavalier bench was outscored by the Tiger bench 17-0, which also happened to be the margin of defeat for UVA. One bench player on either team coming alive in this game could be enough to propel his team to victory.

Syracuse looks for revenge

When Virginia and Syracuse last met, Reece Beekman drove a dagger into the hearts of the Orange with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament back in March. The outcome of that game is not likely to have left the memories of the Syracuse players, coaching staff, or fans, so expect Cuse to come into this game with a little extra motivation. How Virginia handles that pressure, especially in a hostile road environment in the Carrier Dome, will play a key factor in this New Year's Day matchup.

