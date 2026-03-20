Notable Player Stats That Defined Virginia’s Win Over Wright State

The Virginia Cavaliers played a hard-fought game against the Wright State Raiders on Friday afternoon for their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Fortunately, the outcome was in the Cavaliers' favor, as they walked away with an 82-73 victory.

Considering how many times the lead swapped during the meeting, it's clear that the Hoos didn't play a perfect game, but they played well enough to just barely edge out the Raiders. However, without these three Cavaliers, it's unlikely that Virginia would have been able to pull ahead—an early exit from the Tournament would have been in their cards.

Jacari White

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Jacari White posted his season-high of 26 points this afternoon. Heading into the game, expectations were held quite high for him, and it didn't take long for things to start heating up. White consistently played a key role in fending off the Raiders and helping bring the Cavaliers back on track.

In addition to his stunning 26 points, he also registered three rebounds and one assist, while shooting 83.3% from the floor. When taking into account his injury earlier this season, watching him thrive on the court during the NCAA Tournament is nothing short of impressive.

Johann Grünloh

Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Johann Grünloh led the Hoos with seven rebounds—five defensive and two offensive. In addition to his rebounding, he logged eight points and three critical blocks. However, his rebounding abilities were the main point of attraction on Friday.

The 7'0" center is young and relatively fresh into his collegiate career, as he's only a freshman, but he is a prime example of how powerful Virginia's young core is. Now, Grünloh averages 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Dallin Hall

Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall and Wright State Raiders guard Logan Woods | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Senior guard Dallin Hall was a major contributor for Virginia throughout the game. Although he wasn't a leading scorer, he was able to finish with eight points, along with three rebounds and three assists. Hall's stat sheet showed versatility, which is always a benefit for any program, but particularly for the Hoos who struggled to pull ahead.

Compared to some of UVA's other stars, Hall tends to fly under the radar. However, his all-around ability should not be overlooked, especially during the NCAA Tournament. Hall is currently averaging 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

UVA's next matchup is scheduled for Sunday, March 22. Depending on who wins on Friday evening, the Hoos will either face the Tennessee Volunteers or the Miami (OH) RedHawks.