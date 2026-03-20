Miami (OH) vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

Few people believed in the Miami-Ohio RedHawks, and there's a group of people who didn't think they earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament despite going undefeated in the regular season. They silenced those doubters in the First Four, blowing past SMU from the ACC to earn a spot in the Round of 64 against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee is once again a popular dark horse bet to go on a deep run in March. The Volunteers boast a strong defense and an offense that can get hot. Will they be the ones to end Miami's dream season? Let's find out what the oddsmakers at the best March Madness betting sites think.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Miami +10.5 (-102)

Tennessee -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Miami +480

Tennessee -690

Total

OVER 148.5 (-115)

UNDER 148.5 (-105)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Game Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Miami (Ohio) Record: 32-1

Tennessee Record: 22-11

Miami (Ohio) vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Miami is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 8-4 in Miami's last 12 games

Miami is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog

Tennessee is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Tennessee's last seven games

Miami (Ohio) vs. Tennessee Best Prop Bet

Nate Ament 8+ Rebounds (+120)

Rebounding is far from a strength for the Miami RedHawks. They rank 171st in rebounding percentage, grabbing only 50.1% of available rebounds while facing far inferior teams than Tennessee. The Volunteers are the second-best rebounding team in the country, ranking second in that metric while grabbing 58.8% of rebounds. Tennessee's top rebounder, Nate Ament, is poised to have a big game on the glass.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick

In the Round of 64 edition of Road to Final Four, I broke down why I'm laying the points with Tennessee:

Tennessee is a terrible matchup for Miami Ohio. The Volunteers' defense has the ability to completely smother the Miami offense, ranking 40th in defensive efficiency and 22nd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 30.6% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks' defense ranks 177th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, which will set up Tennessee's front court to have a huge day.

I'll lay the points on the Volunteers to end Miami Ohio's magical season.

Pick: Tennessee -10.5 (-120) via FanDuel

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