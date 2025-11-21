Preview and Final Score Predication For Virginia vs Northwestern
The Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up for their next matchup tonight against Northwestern. Both teams are currently riding a clean 4-0 overall record and will be facing each other for the first time since 2007, when UVA defeated the Wildcats 94-52 at John Paul Jones Arena. Now, the Cavaliers and the Wildcats are both looking to extend their streak to 5-0, and Northwestern is looking to redeem itself against Virginia.
Key Areas to Improve
The Cavaliers are certainly on the right track for a remarkable season, but that doesn't mean that they're completely in the clear. In fact, there are several key areas that new head coach Ryan Odom would like his program to improve before entering ACC play. As he stated during his latest press conference:
“Yeah, definitely defensive rebounding. You know, that's something that we're working on. We're working on limiting the fouls that we commit. We fouled a little bit too much, you know, in the first four games. That can happen when you're pressing up full court. You're going to have some times where you get a little bit too aggressive. I've been pleased, you know, with the rim protection. We're guarding twos and threes pretty well. We're limiting the volume of threes that other teams are shooting against us. Even a team like Marshall, who you came in shooting, you know, 50 some percent of their shots were, you know, from three, we kept that number down just by getting outside the line and guarding them. A lot of things to still improve upon, but you know, it's early in the season.”
Final Score Prediction
UVA is looking to extend its record to 5-0, maintain its perfect mark and considering how well the Cavaliers have been playing, it wouldn't be far-fetched to predict a final score of 80-72.
During Virginia's last matchup against Marshall, Thijs De Ridder led the team in points (23) — his highest in a single game so far this season. Overall, he has been a consistent player who produces strong results, and if he shows up tonight in that same form, UVA will be in good hands. In reference to De Ridder, Odom stated:
“I mean, Tess is a veteran. He's a tough matchup for other teams, and certainly he his physicality, you know, is evident, you know, whenever you watch him out there playing, you know, he's just a physical guy, whether it's on offense or defense. I think he gives us a calming presence out there. He's been through a lot of basketball and different situations, you know, over the course of his career. There are also some differences, you know, between, you know, FIBA basketball and college basketball. So every now and then you'll see some interesting reactions from both him and Johann (Grünloh),which has to give us a little bit of a laugh, you know, from time to time. Really excited that he's here with us and and he's enjoying, you know, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.”