Ryan Odom and Virginia Basketball turn up the heat for blue-chip 2027 big man

Ryan Odom has done a pretty good job recruiting the prep-level since taking over the Virginia basketball program last year, locking up players like Chance Mallory, Johann Grünloh, Thijs De Ridder, and now Favour Ibe.

Though the Cavaliers have hit the transfer portal pretty hard as well over the past two seasons, it's easy to see that Odom wants to focus on high school recruiting when it comes to the core of the program.

Not all offers are equal for Virginia basketball

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As of right now, UVA has 18 reported offers out to high school recruits in the 2027 cycle, and one of them is being prioritized more than the others.

4-star/5-star PF Dawson Battie was offered by Virginia back in December, and though his recruitment has been somewhat of a roller-coaster regarding who's in the lead, the Cavaliers are still very much in the running.

The 6'8", 210-pound big man is pretty much automatic when it comes to being able to score anywhere within 5-10 feet of the basket, and he's even shown the ability to act as a stretch-four on occasion. He has a surprisingly good jump shot, though he doesn't show it off that often. Battie also knows how to effectively use his body around the basket both as a rebounder and scorer. The way he's able to slip around and through opposing frontcourts is beautiful to watch.

NEW: Top-15 prospect Dawson Battie talks visits as he breaks down his recruitment.



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The nephew of Tony Battie, the 5th overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft and brother of current Wichita State PF Dillon Battie, has been immersed in the game his entire life, which is easy to see on the court. There are very few situations that he can't get himself out of around the basket, and he's exactly the type of player that Ryan Odom looks for in the frontcourt.

As mentioned earlier, Battie has shown the ability to be a consistent scorer in the paint, stretch the floor if he has to, and be an old-school "bully" in the paint. His gritty play style could translate better as a center at the collegiate level, which is most likely where Virginia wants him to be, unless Coach Odom is planning to adjust his offensive style a bit going forward.

Right now, Odom likes to have more athletic, versatile players man the power forward spot like

Thijs De Ridder. If he wants to pair Battie with Johann Grünloh (if he stays for 2027/2028) in the frontcourt, it would give the Cavaliers two no-nonsense big men who could score and rebound inside at an incredibly high level.