Ryan Odom, Virginia basketball gets exciting update on blue-chip 2027 PG target

Things have been relatively slow when it comes to the recruiting trail for Virginia Basketball, but the Cavaliers just received an exciting update from J'Lon Lyons, one of their top 2027 point guard targets out of Clinton, MD.

The 6'3", 165-pound playmaker for Clinton Grace Christian School has been one of the best point guards in the DMV since his sophomore season, and he just officially included Virginia on his final list of eight schools in contention for his commitment.

NEWS: 2027 Top-50 prospect J’Lon Lyons is down to eight schools, he told @LeagueRDY:



Maryland

Syracuse

Tennessee

Virginia

Butler

Georgetown

VCU

Washington



The 6-foot-3 guard and four-star recruit is ranked #42 overall in the @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/OrYLnabw4i — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) July 30, 2026

Virginia's lack of PG depth makes Lyons a priority

UVA HC Ryan Odom is undoubtedly thrilled to be in the running for Lyons, as Virginia desperately needs to add another floor general to the roster in the 2027 cycle. The Cavaliers already lack point guard depth as it is, and things could be even sketchier next year if they don't address it sooner rather than later.

One of Lyons' most attractive traits is his passing ability, consistently being able to create plays and scoring opportunities for his teammates in tough situations. He's incredibly selfless and always looks to be a facilitator for his team, choosing his squad over himself in any situation that calls for it. He's not one of these above-average high school players who has a "big head" and wants to show off their scoring ability every chance they get. He has a great understanding of the game and is a mature player overall.

“To be honest I would definitely describe myself as a three-level scorer, but one willing to be a pass-first creator,” Lyons said.

“I see myself bringing anything the team needs at the next level–whether that means give the ball up to the 18PPG scoring senior or be aggressive to score it myself. Whatever it takes to win.”

He has an excellent head on his shoulders, and it's one of the main reasons why other schools in the region like Georgetown, VCU, and Virginia Tech are hot on his trail as well. Though Virginia may have the edge over a couple of these programs, Syracuse might be trending as the favorite to land him right now.

Lyons told Zagsblog.com that “I have a great relationship with coach B (Assistant Coach Brenden Straughn). I can definitely see myself with Syracuse because they are big on guard play. They’ve produced some really big time guards.”

If Coach Odom can dig deep and find a way to bring Lyons to Charlottesville, the blue-chip point guard would undoubtedly be in line to see significant minutes as a true freshman behind Chance Mallory in 2027, assuming he returns after the 2026 season.