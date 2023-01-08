Skip to main content

Tony Bennett Becomes Winningest Coach in Virginia Men's Basketball History

Virginia's win over Syracuse gave Tony Bennett his 327th victory at UVA, surpassing Terry Holland for most in program history
Tony Bennett has officially become the winningest head coach in the history of the Virginia men's basketball program. With Virginia's 73-66 victory over Syracuse on Saturday, Bennett is now 327-120 in 14 seasons at UVA. He surpasses Terry Holland, who went 326-173 in 16 seasons as the head coach of the UVA men's basketball program. 

Tony Bennett took time to address the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena after the game. Being his usual humble self, Bennett tried to deflect the attention away from himself, crediting the achievement to his coaching staff and all of his players over the years at Virginia. 

Congratulations, Tony Bennett.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

