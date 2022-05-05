Skip to main content
Tony Elliott and Tony Bennett Talk on Latest Wahoo Central Podcast

UVA's football and men's basketball head coaches came together for a 30-minute podcast

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

For the 300th episode of Virginia sports' Wahoo Central Podcast, host Jeff White brought on a couple of very special guests. 

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott and head men's basketball coach Tony Bennett came together for a 30-minute podcast, sharing stories and discussing their experiences coaching college athletics. 

Listen to the full podcast with Tony Elliott and Tony Bennett here: Wahoo Central Podcast: Tony Elliott and Tony Bennett

