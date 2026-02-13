Updated ACC Championship Odds Show The Conference Is a Two-Team Race Between UVA and Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers have been on a dominant run this offseason, currently riding 21-3 overall and 10-2 in conference play.

With only three losses under their belt, two of which were handed to them by ACC opponents, the Cavaliers have positioned themselves quite well this season. As expected, the Duke Blue Devils remain atop the conference standings with an 11-2 ACC record, but the Cavaliers aren't too far behind at this point. Their latest 61-58 victory over Florida State continues to propel them in the right direction.

Although UVA still has plenty of grueling matchups left on its regular season schedule, its stance in the ACC Championship odds is incredibly promising. Here's how things are shaping up right now.

Where Does UVA Stand in the ACC Championship Odds?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia sits at +600, while the Blue Devils are at -600 odds to win. Trailing UVA are Clemson (+1,600), NC State (+4,000), Miami (+17,500), and North Carolina (+40,000).

However, this is by no means set in stone. If the Cavaliers are unable to come out on top over their opponents this month, they will be thrown off track rather quickly. Their next game will be against Ohio State tomorrow night, followed by Georgia Tech next week, but from there, they will be off on a tough three-game stretch in which they will face Miami, NC State and Duke. Losing to any of these programs would sacrifice Virginia's place in the ACC race, dropping its chances of securing the conference title.

UVA has become accustomed to playing close games, but that habit simply won't cut it for their upcoming contests. Although the Cavaliers are usually able to pull ahead in the final moments, taking the lead early on will be imperative, helping to ensure a victor. As head coach Ryan Odom stated during one of his media appearances earlier this week:

“A lot of times we just say something simple as, you know, it's not meant to be easy. You know, life's not life. You know, life's meant to be hard and challenging, and the teams and the people, the individuals that persevere and figure things out and don't make excuses, you know, usually have the success that they want. I think our guys are committed to one another. They're committed to figuring it out when they get in those situations, and thankfully, we've been able to do that more than not.”

Will the Cavaliers continue on this upward trajectory, or will their success soon come to an end?

