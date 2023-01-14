Virginia Basketball at Florida State | Scores and Live Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) take on the Florida State Seminoles (5-12, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for Virginia at Florida State below.

This page will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates are at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 24, Florida State 16 | 6:54 1H

Armaan Franklin somehow knocks down a wild off-balance floater while falling out of bounds. Cam Corhen snags an offensive rebound and draws a foul on Shedrick. Corhen makes both free throws. Virginia comes up empty on a couple of possessions in a row and that allows Florida State to get back within single digits as Darin Green Jr. splashes a catch-and-shoot three-pointer off the feed from Matthew Cleveland.

Virginia 24, Florida State 16 | 6:54 1H

FSU responds to UVA's big lineup by putting in the 7'4" Naheem McLeod, who makes an immediate impact, grabbing an offensive rebound and slamming it home. Vander Plas, who got just his second start of the season, is making Tony Bennett very happy with that lineup decision. He knifes to the basket and scores at the rim to give himself 11 points in the game already just nine minutes in.

Virginia 22, Florida State 11 | 10:49 1H

Out of the timeout, Vander Plas passes quickly to Armaan Franklin, who immediately pulls the trigger and drains a deep three-pointer from the right wing, his second three of the game and UVA's fourth. Kadin Shedrick checks into the game as UVA runs a big lineup featuring Clark, Beekman, McKneely, Vander Plas and Shedrick. The lineup pays off as Shedrick prevents a lob at the rim and that leads to another UVA bucket on the other end, as Ben Vander Plas knocks down his third three-pointer of the first eight minutes of this game. Leonard Hamilton calls timeout.

Virginia 20, Florida State 9 | 12:41 1H

Florida State wins the opening tip, but Virginia gets a stop on the first possession and then Jayden Gardner attacks the rim and draws a foul. Gardner misses the first, but makes the second free throw to get the scoring started. Cam Corhen puts FSU on the board as he knocks down a hook shot over Ben Vander Plas on the low block. Caleb Mills drives inside and dishes to Corhen, who scores easily off the glass. Kihei Clark answers for Virginia as he gets to the rim and scores with his left hand. Darin Green Jr. knocks down a three-pointer on the left wing for Florida State. Jayden Gardner responds on the other end, scoring off the glass. Ben Vander Plas flashes open at the top of the key and knocks down a catch-and-shoot three-pointer. Clark comes up with a steal and UVA cashes in on the other end as Reece Beekman dishes out to Armaan Franklin, who drills the deep three-pointer. Caleb Mills grabs an offensive rebound and eventually takes advantage of the second-chance opportunity, driving on Clark and scoring off the glass. The Cavaliers answer with their third three-pointer of the game as Clark passes to Vander Plas, who hits another three-pointer from the top of the key. Virginia is 3/4 from beyond the arc early and leads by five.