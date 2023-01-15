Hot-Shooting Hoos Bury Noles, Virginia Wins at Florida State 67-58

When Virginia and Florida State first met this season six weeks ago in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers shot just 26.3% from three and barely escaped with a 62-57 win. It was a much different story in the rematch.

Armaan Franklin scored 20 points, including four three-pointers, and the Cavaliers knocked down 11 threes on 50% shooting from beyond the arc as No. 13 Virginia rolled to a 67-58 victory over Florida State on Saturday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

After scoring 17 points in UVA's win over North Carolina on Tuesday, Ben Vander Plas got the start for just the second time this season and rewarded Tony Bennett for that decision, recording 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists, with 11 of those points coming in the first half, including three three-pointers.

The Seminoles, who had won their last four games at home, struggled against the Cavalier defense and shot a mere 26% from three. Cam Corhen led the way for Florida State with 15 points, shooting 6/8 from the floor in an attempt to salvage a tough game for the Seminoles, who opened the season with a 1-10 record and have dealt with loads of injuries.

Florida State jumped out to an early 7-3 lead, but Virginia roared back with a massive 17-2 run, powered by Vander Plas and Armaan Franklin, who hit a combined five threes during that run. To add, the Seminoles suffered a scoring drought of over three minutes, courtesy of Virginia’s lockdown defense, to make the score 20-9.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 13 points at 24-11, but Virginia and Florida State both suffered a scoring drought of over three minutes midway through the first half before the Seminoles offense came to life with eight straight points to cut the UVA advantage to five. Virginia quickly responded with a 5-0 run and continued to control the pace of the game. Franklin and Vander Plas combined to score 24 of Virginia's 33 first-half points and the Cavaliers led 33-25 at halftime.

Virginia's backcourt duo of Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman kept the train rolling for the Cavaliers in the second half. Clark finished with nine points, six assists, five rebounds, and a steal in 36 minutes, while Beekman flexed his offensive prowess from the perimeter in the second half, hitting a pair of threes and tallying eight points, four assists, and three rebounds. Consistent shot-making from Virginia, shooting 5/8 from three early in the second half, allowed the Cavaliers to build a lead that became as large as 16 points.

Off the bench, Ryan Dunn contributed with seven second-half points, which included two dunks. One of those dunks was assisted by Isaac McKneely, who added three points and a steal for Virginia. Florida State made a couple of shots late to draw back within single-digits, but Virginia had no problem sealing the 67-58 win, completing the season-sweep over the Seminoles and extending UVA's current winning streak to three games.

The Cavaliers, now 13-3 and 5-2 in ACC play, will continue to chase Clemson for the top spot in the ACC as they take on Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

