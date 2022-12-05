Virginia Basketball Offers Talented 2024 Big Man After Visit

Tony Bennett has his Virginia men's basketball team off to its best start since the 2019-2020 season, but the recruiting game never stops and Bennett is always planning for the future. UVA officially jumped in the mix for one of the top centers in the recruiting class of 2024, as Raleigh Burgess announced he has received an offer from Virginia on Sunday following a visit.

A 6'11", 205-pound forward/center from Cincinnati, Ohio, Burgess is currently rated a three-star on 247Sports, but is a four-star on Rivals and On3. Based on his growing list of major conference offers, Burgess will likely end up being a consensus four-star prospect in this recruiting cycle.

Burgess has received offers from nearly 20 schools this year, a list that includes Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, Purdue, Cincinnati, Xavier, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Butler, Clemson, Stanford, Penn State, Ole Miss, and others. 247Sports rates Burgess as the No. 137 overall recruit in the class of 2024, the No. 21 center in the country, and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Ohio.

Watch his summer highlights below:

Virginia now has active offers out to 11 players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)

CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)

SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)

SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)

SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)

SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)

SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)

PG Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, MN)

PG Travis Perry (Eddyville, KY)

C Thomas Sorber (Philadelphia, PA)

C Raleigh Burgess (Cincinnati, OH)

