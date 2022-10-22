Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball Recruiting: UVA Hosts Two Point Guard Targets

The Cavaliers hosted a pair of point guard recruits from the classes of 2024 and 2025 on Grounds for unofficial visits this week
The Virginia men's basketball program hosted a pair of point guard recruits from the classes of 2024 and 2025 on Grounds this week. Both targets hail from Richmond, Virginia and came to UVA on Thursday for unofficial visits. 

Damon "Redd" Thompson Jr., a 6'0" point guard from John Marshall High School in Richmond, was in Charlottesville on Thursday and attended a practice. 

A three-star on 247Sports, Thompson is ranked the No. 28 point guard in the country in the class of 2024 as well as the No. 8 overall prospect in Virginia. Thompson has collected offers from six schools through the early stages of the 2024 recruiting cycle: College of Charleston, George Washington, Hofstra, Jacksonville, NJIT, and Robert Morris. He also visited Pittsburgh last weekend. 

See Thompson's highlights below:

UVA associate head coach Jason Williford went to see 2025 point guard Donovan Richardson in Richmond on September 21st and Richardson returned the favor on Thursday. Richardson, a 6'6 point guard from Collegiate School in Richmond, took in a practice and says he is looking forward to a return visit to UVA in the future. 

The 2025 recruiting cycle is just getting started, but Richardson has already picked up a few offers from smaller programs in Radford, Holy Cross, and Austin Peay. He visited Virginia Tech last week and visited UNC-Greensboro back in August. 

See his highlights below:

Virginia has offered nine players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)
SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)
SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)
SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)
SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)
SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)
PG Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, MN)
PG Travis Perry (Eddyville, KY)

