Virginia Basketball vs. Michigan | Scores and Live Updates

The No. 3-ranked Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) take on the Michigan Wolverines (5-1) in Ann Arbor as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game below.

This article will be updated at each media timeout. Most recent updates will be at the top of the page. Refresh the page for updates.

Current Score: Virginia 34, Michigan 45 | Halftime

Ben Vander Plas is fouled on a drive and makes 1/2 free throws. Terrance Williams II backs down Vander Plas and gets a friendly roll on his fadeaway jumper. Beekman goes around a screen and gets Howard on his back, working his way inside for a layup. Michigan again hits from downtown as Jett Howard splashes a triple from the right wing. Howard is 3/4 from beyond the arc. Gardner gets the ball at the free throw line and hits a floater off the front iron. Michigan gets a second chance off of a long rebound and Llewellyn hits an open three. Michigan came into the game shooting under 32% from three - the Wolverines have hit seven of their 13 three-point attempts in the first half. Kihei Clark is fouled and makes 1/2 free throws. Hunter Dickinson again backs Vander Plas down easily for a layup. UVA has sorely missed Kadin Shedrick, who is out with two fouls. Tony Bennett calls timeout as Michigan opens up a 9-point lead. Beekman turned the ball over as Bufkin takes it away and scores a layup in transition to end the first half. Michigan leads by 11 at halftime.

Halftime. Virginia 34, Michigan 45

Kadin Shedrick is whistled for a tick-tack foul while going for an offensive rebound, his second personal. Virginia has been called for five fouls as compared to zero for Michigan more than 12 minutes into the game. Hunter Dickinson checks back into the game and immediately scores inside. Clark drives baseline and whips a pass to the corner to Beekman, who splashes the catch-and-shoot three. Duke transfer Joey Baker responds with a corner three of his own off the feed from Jett Howard. Michigan is called for two fouls, the second of which leads to a pair of free throws for Beekman. Jaelin Llewellyn pulls up for three-pointer on the right wing over Clark. Ben Vander Plas uses a pump fake to slash inside before dishing to Gardner for an easy layup. Vander Plas is guarding the 7'1 Dickinson, a questionable matchup at best for the Cavaliers, and Dickinson is able to get an easy putback over Vander Plas after grabbing his own miss. Reece Beekman attacks the basket quickly and scores with a reverse layup. Beekman has 13 points early on to lead Virginia.

Virginia 28, Michigan 33 | 3:37 1H

Kobe Bufkin slashes to the basket and finishes over three UVA defenders at the rim. Tarris Reed Jr. grabs an offensive rebound and lays in the putback and Michigan is on an 11-2 run. Jett Howard shakes Reece Beekman and hits the stepback jumper. UVA has gone nearly four minutes without scoring. Beekman drives past Joey Baker and skies to the rim for a two-hand jam, ending the scoring drought with an emphatic dunk. Shedrick gets loose down low off of a screen and Gardner feeds him the pass for another Virginia dunk. UVA is struggling from the perimeter, but feasting inside with 16 points in the paint.

Virginia 19, Michigan 23 | 8:04 2H

Francisco Caffaro checks into the game and now takes on the assignment of guarding Dickinson, who immediately gets the ball and elevates over Caffaro for a baseline jumper. Jett Howard rises for a three-pointer right over Beekman and knocks it down. The Wolverines have hit each of their last five shots to take the lead. Reece Beekman stops the bleeding with a baseline drive and a nice reverse layup finish. Dickinson hits another mid-range jump shot over Caffaro. Dickinson has eight early points to lead all scorers.

Virginia 15, Michigan 17 | 11:05 1H

Michigan comes up empty-handed on its first possession, but Jayden Gardner is whistled for an offensive foul on UVA's first offensive trip. Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick run the pick and roll to perfection and Beekman feeds a bounce pass to Shedrick, who finishes the layup through some contact from Hunter Dickinson. Kadin Shedrick is left wide open at the top of the three-point line and Shedrick pulls the trigger and drains the rare triple. Dickinson hits a short jumper over Shedrick to get the Wolverines on the board. Kihei Clark has the answer on the other end, hitting a tough layup while following away from the basket. UVA gets another stop and Reece Beekman finds his way to the basket for a layup. Hunter Dickinson goes right at Shedrick and is able to spin past him for a right-handed layup. Beekman has his layup blocked and Michigan takes it quickly in transition leading to an open corner three for Jett Howard. Jayden Gardner gets on the board, hitting a jump hook inside the paint. Dickinson passes out of a double team and Kobe Bufkin knocks down the open three from the left wing. Kihei Clark draws Dickinson and is able to get past the center with a sweet hesitation move for a layup. Virginia gets off to a hot start on the offensive end, making six of its first eight shots, but Michigan responds well to the early pressure with a couple of three-pointers.

Virginia 13, Michigan 10 | 13:53 1H