Skip to main content

2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates

Keep track of all of the college basketball scores in the 24th and final ACC/Big Ten Challenge
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This week marks the 24th and final ACC/Big Ten Challenge, as the ACC will begin a new challenge series with the SEC starting in the 2023-2024 college basketball season. In the final edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ACC will look to beat the Big Ten for the first time since 2017, but the ACC still holds a 12-8-3 overall advantage in the Challenge, which began in 1999. 

Keep track of all the scores for each game as well as the overall score of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge below. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game. 

2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Monday, November 28th

7pm: Minnesota (4-2) at Virginia Tech (6-1), ESPN2

9pm: Pittsburgh (4-3) at Northwestern (5-1), ESPN2

Tuesday, November 29th

7pm: Maryland (6-0) at Louisville (0-6), ESPN2

7pm: Penn State (6-1) at Clemson (5-2), ESPNU

7:30pm: Syracuse (3-3) at Illinois (5-1), ESPN

9pm: Georgia Tech (4-2) at Iowa (5-1), ESPN2

Scroll to Continue

Read More

9pm: Wake Forest (6-1) at Wisconsin (5-1), ESPNU

9:30pm: Virginia (5-0) at Michigan (5-1), ESPN

Wednesday, November 30th

7:15pm: Ohio State (5-1) at Duke (6-2), ESPN

7:15pm: Purdue (6-0) at Florida State (1-7), ESPN2

7:15pm: Rutgers (5-1) at Miami (6-1), ESPNU

9:15pm: North Carolina (5-2) at Indiana (6-0), ESPN

9:15pm: Michigan State (5-2) at Notre Dame (5-1), ESPN2

9:15pm: Boston College (5-2) at Nebraska (4-3), ESPNU

Note: Due to the ACC having more teams than the Big Ten, one ACC team will not participate in the Challenge each year. NC State will not play in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. 

Armaan Franklin celebrates after scoring during the Virginia men's basketball game against Monmouth.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball vs. Michigan Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) and Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) after making a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at T-Mobile Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll

By Matt Newton
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) celebrates with quarterback Bryce Perkins (16) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Pro Hoos

Bryce Perkins Throws First NFL Touchdown in First-Career Start

By Matt Newton
Mir McLean shoots a layup during the Virginia women's basketball game against East Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Virginia Dominates the Glass, Beats East Carolina to Remain Unbeaten

By Matt Newton
2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Basketball

Previewing the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Matt Newton
General view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the SEC championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Football

College Football Conference Championship Games Set

By Matt Newton
Alexis Theoret dribbles the ball forward during the Virginia women's soccer NCAA quarterfinal match at UCLA.
All Sports

Virginia's NCAA Run Ends With Heartbreaking Overtime Loss at UCLA

By Matt Newton
Shannon Wells coaches her team during the Virginia volleyball match against Virginia Tech at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

Virginia Volleyball Falls at North Carolina in Season Finale

By Matt Newton