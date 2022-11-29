2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates
This week marks the 24th and final ACC/Big Ten Challenge, as the ACC will begin a new challenge series with the SEC starting in the 2023-2024 college basketball season. In the final edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ACC will look to beat the Big Ten for the first time since 2017, but the ACC still holds a 12-8-3 overall advantage in the Challenge, which began in 1999.
Keep track of all the scores for each game as well as the overall score of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge below. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game.
2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Monday, November 28th
7pm: Minnesota (4-2) at Virginia Tech (6-1), ESPN2
9pm: Pittsburgh (4-3) at Northwestern (5-1), ESPN2
Tuesday, November 29th
7pm: Maryland (6-0) at Louisville (0-6), ESPN2
7pm: Penn State (6-1) at Clemson (5-2), ESPNU
7:30pm: Syracuse (3-3) at Illinois (5-1), ESPN
9pm: Georgia Tech (4-2) at Iowa (5-1), ESPN2
9pm: Wake Forest (6-1) at Wisconsin (5-1), ESPNU
9:30pm: Virginia (5-0) at Michigan (5-1), ESPN
Wednesday, November 30th
7:15pm: Ohio State (5-1) at Duke (6-2), ESPN
7:15pm: Purdue (6-0) at Florida State (1-7), ESPN2
7:15pm: Rutgers (5-1) at Miami (6-1), ESPNU
9:15pm: North Carolina (5-2) at Indiana (6-0), ESPN
9:15pm: Michigan State (5-2) at Notre Dame (5-1), ESPN2
9:15pm: Boston College (5-2) at Nebraska (4-3), ESPNU
Note: Due to the ACC having more teams than the Big Ten, one ACC team will not participate in the Challenge each year. NC State will not play in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.