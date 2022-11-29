2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates

This week marks the 24th and final ACC/Big Ten Challenge, as the ACC will begin a new challenge series with the SEC starting in the 2023-2024 college basketball season. In the final edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ACC will look to beat the Big Ten for the first time since 2017, but the ACC still holds a 12-8-3 overall advantage in the Challenge, which began in 1999.

Keep track of all the scores for each game as well as the overall score of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge below. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game.

2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Monday, November 28th

7pm: Minnesota (4-2) at Virginia Tech (6-1), ESPN2

9pm: Pittsburgh (4-3) at Northwestern (5-1), ESPN2

Tuesday, November 29th

7pm: Maryland (6-0) at Louisville (0-6), ESPN2

7pm: Penn State (6-1) at Clemson (5-2), ESPNU

7:30pm: Syracuse (3-3) at Illinois (5-1), ESPN

9pm: Georgia Tech (4-2) at Iowa (5-1), ESPN2

9pm: Wake Forest (6-1) at Wisconsin (5-1), ESPNU

9:30pm: Virginia (5-0) at Michigan (5-1), ESPN

Wednesday, November 30th

7:15pm: Ohio State (5-1) at Duke (6-2), ESPN

7:15pm: Purdue (6-0) at Florida State (1-7), ESPN2

7:15pm: Rutgers (5-1) at Miami (6-1), ESPNU

9:15pm: North Carolina (5-2) at Indiana (6-0), ESPN

9:15pm: Michigan State (5-2) at Notre Dame (5-1), ESPN2

9:15pm: Boston College (5-2) at Nebraska (4-3), ESPNU

Note: Due to the ACC having more teams than the Big Ten, one ACC team will not participate in the Challenge each year. NC State will not play in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.