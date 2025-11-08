Cavaliers Now

Virginia Cavaliers vs NC Central Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Will the Cavaliers advance to 2-0 on the young season?

Najeh Wilkins

Virginia coach Ryan Odom works the referees during the second half of their exhibition game against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
Virginia coach Ryan Odom works the referees during the second half of their exhibition game against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

11:14 1H- Virginia 26 North Carolina Central 5; The Cavaliers defense has been outstanding so far holding NCCU to 1-12 shooting from the field. Virginia is 5-10 from the three point line

14:59 1H- Virginia opens the game on a 15-2 run. The Cavaliers already have six bench points in the early going. Jacari White has six points and is 2-2 from the field.

The Hoos are back in action on Friday night and take on North Carolina Central. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night

More Virginia Football News:

Three Takeaways From Virginia’s Placement in the First Round of the CFP Rankings

Virginia Football Makes History In First College Football Playoff Rankings Release

Where Would Virginia Play If The College Football Playoff Started Today?

What do the Advanced Analytics Say About Virginia's Matchup vs Wake Forest?

Published |Modified
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Home/Basketball