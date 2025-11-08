Virginia Cavaliers vs NC Central Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
11:14 1H- Virginia 26 North Carolina Central 5; The Cavaliers defense has been outstanding so far holding NCCU to 1-12 shooting from the field. Virginia is 5-10 from the three point line
14:59 1H- Virginia opens the game on a 15-2 run. The Cavaliers already have six bench points in the early going. Jacari White has six points and is 2-2 from the field.
The Hoos are back in action on Friday night and take on North Carolina Central. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night
More Virginia Football News:
•Three Takeaways From Virginia’s Placement in the First Round of the CFP Rankings
•Virginia Football Makes History In First College Football Playoff Rankings Release
•Where Would Virginia Play If The College Football Playoff Started Today?
•What do the Advanced Analytics Say About Virginia's Matchup vs Wake Forest?