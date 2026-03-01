Latest Stock Report for Virginia After Disappointing Loss to Duke: Who Stood Out?

The Virginia Cavaliers were forced to take home a dreadful 77-51 loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday after playing one of their most unproductive matchups of the season. However, the Cavaliers knew heading into the game that the Blue Devils would put them to the test. The Hoos struggled on both sides of the ball, ultimately resulting in their defeat.

With his loss now behind them ,let's take a look at Virginia's latest stock report.

Thijs De Ridder

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder and Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

First-year Thijs De Ridder found himself in foul trouble early on in the first half, and upon returning to the court, he appeared to have a difficult time finding his groove. Despite this, he was the only Virginia player to score in the double digits. By the end of the game, he had tallied 16 points, three rebounds and one block, shooting 45.5% from the floor. Considering how persistent Duke's defense was, it wasn't a surprise to see UVA struggle on offense.

Malik Thomas

Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas and Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Malik Thomas certainly wasn't a leading scorer for the Hoos this weekend—he failed to make a single field goal, and only scored two points off of free throws. However, he did lead Virginia in rebounds (six). But compared to his season-high of 11 rebounds recorded on Jan. 17 against SU, this was far from his strongest performance. Thomas wasn't alone in scoring woes, however. As head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame press conference:

"I mean, it was probably more their defense was better, but we did have some that when you're wide open, and you don't knock it down, that hurts even more because they're going to get you to the end of the clock and a lot of the other ones, and so it just puts that much more pressure on the open shot."

Chance Mallory

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Chance Mallory is undeniably a difference-maker for the Cavaliers, but he was also tested during this matchup. For UVA, he was the second-leading scorer, having posted nine points, along with one assist and one steal, shooting 42.9% from the floor. At this point in the season, the 5'10" freshman is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

As the story goes, this time around, the Virginia-Duke matchup did not reflect the talent held by the Cavaliers. However, their season isn't over yet—they still have two games to go. It's time to regroup and get back to work and finish strong.

"We do it every game. Celebrate, tolerate," said Odom. "We're going to celebrate the things that we did really well. We're not going to tolerate the things that we didn't, and try to move those tolerated things to the celebrate side, and we just try to learn from the game and the performance, and there's probably a five to seven minute stretch in there where we might be able to learn some things about ourselves but all in all we did not play well enough to be extremely competitive in this game."

Virginia's next game is scheduled for March 3 at 7 p.m. ET against Wake Forest. This will be a home game in Charlottesville, Va., giving the Hoos a slight advantage over the Demon Deacons. Will the Cavaliers bounce back in time?