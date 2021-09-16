ACC Schedule Released for UVA Women’s Basketball

With the release of the ACC schedule, we now have the full slate for the 2021-2022 UVA women’s basketball season.

The 2021-2022 ACC women’s basketball schedule was released on Wednesday night on the ACC Network broadcast of “Nothing But Net.”

Virginia has a slate of 18 conference games, including 9 road contests and 9 home games at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA’s 9 road games are:

December 19th at NC State

January 6th at Virginia Tech

January 9th at Georgia Tech

January 20th at North Carolina

January 23rd at Duke

January 30th at Florida State

February 3rd at Boston College

February 10th at Louisville

February 13th at Wake Forest

UVA’s 9 home games are:

December 30th vs. Notre Dame

January 2nd vs. Miami

January 13th vs. NC State

January 16th vs. Syracuse

January 27th vs. Virginia Tech

February 6th vs. Clemson

February 17th vs. Duke

February 20th vs. Pittsburgh

February 24th vs. North Carolina

Virginia plays home-and-away series against Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Duke.

Seven of Virginia’s ACC games will be broadcast on the ACC Network: at NC State, Miami, at Georgia Tech, at Duke, Clemson, at Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh.