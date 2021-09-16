September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballAll SportsSI TIXSI.com
Search
ACC Schedule Released for UVA Women’s Basketball

ACC Schedule Released for UVA Women’s Basketball

With the release of the ACC schedule, we now have the full slate for the 2021-2022 UVA women’s basketball season.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

With the release of the ACC schedule, we now have the full slate for the 2021-2022 UVA women’s basketball season.

The 2021-2022 ACC women’s basketball schedule was released on Wednesday night on the ACC Network broadcast of “Nothing But Net.”

Virginia has a slate of 18 conference games, including 9 road contests and 9 home games at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA’s 9 road games are:

  • December 19th at NC State
  • January 6th at Virginia Tech
  • January 9th at Georgia Tech
  • January 20th at North Carolina
  • January 23rd at Duke
  • January 30th at Florida State
  • February 3rd at Boston College
  • February 10th at Louisville
  • February 13th at Wake Forest

UVA’s 9 home games are:

  • December 30th vs. Notre Dame
  • January 2nd vs. Miami
  • January 13th vs. NC State
  • January 16th vs. Syracuse
  • January 27th vs. Virginia Tech
  • February 6th vs. Clemson
  • February 17th vs. Duke
  • February 20th vs. Pittsburgh
  • February 24th vs. North Carolina
ACC Network

ACC Network

ACC Network

ACC Network

Virginia plays home-and-away series against Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Duke.

Seven of Virginia’s ACC games will be broadcast on the ACC Network: at NC State, Miami, at Georgia Tech, at Duke, Clemson, at Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh. 

Tina Thompson Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
Basketball

ACC Schedule Released for UVA Women’s Basketball

Vin Lananna Virginia Cavaliers Track and Field and Cross Country
All Sports

UVA Extends Track and Field Director Vin Lananna Through 2026

Virginia Cavaliers Field Hockey
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Coastal Chaos: Virginia’s Golden Opportunity for a Statement Win at North Carolina

Holden Brown Virginia Cavaliers Men's Soccer
All Sports

Virginia and UNCG Men’s Soccer Play to a Scoreless Draw

Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers
Basketball

UVA Basketball Sets Date for Blue-White Scrimmage

Sam Howell North Carolina Tar Heels vs Virginia Cavaliers
Football

Stout UVA Defense Faces Toughest Test Yet at No. 21 North Carolina

Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs safety
Football

Thornhill Makes Big Plays in Chiefs’ Opening Victory over Browns