ACC Schedule Released for UVA Women’s Basketball
With the release of the ACC schedule, we now have the full slate for the 2021-2022 UVA women’s basketball season.
The 2021-2022 ACC women’s basketball schedule was released on Wednesday night on the ACC Network broadcast of “Nothing But Net.”
Virginia has a slate of 18 conference games, including 9 road contests and 9 home games at John Paul Jones Arena.
UVA’s 9 road games are:
- December 19th at NC State
- January 6th at Virginia Tech
- January 9th at Georgia Tech
- January 20th at North Carolina
- January 23rd at Duke
- January 30th at Florida State
- February 3rd at Boston College
- February 10th at Louisville
- February 13th at Wake Forest
UVA’s 9 home games are:
- December 30th vs. Notre Dame
- January 2nd vs. Miami
- January 13th vs. NC State
- January 16th vs. Syracuse
- January 27th vs. Virginia Tech
- February 6th vs. Clemson
- February 17th vs. Duke
- February 20th vs. Pittsburgh
- February 24th vs. North Carolina
Virginia plays home-and-away series against Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Duke.
Seven of Virginia’s ACC games will be broadcast on the ACC Network: at NC State, Miami, at Georgia Tech, at Duke, Clemson, at Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh.