Latest Bracketology Predictions For Virginia As Selection Time Approaches

Virginia was oh so close to taking down Duke for the ACC Championship, but the Cavaliers fell short. Still, it was a valiant effort that they put forward against the projected No. 1 overall seed and Virginia did enough to improve their tournament resume in Charlotte.

Virginia came into the ACC Tournament as a projected No. 4 seed in the tournament, but in the latest bracketology predictions ahead of the selection time, the Cavaliers have seen a bump up.

Bracketology

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest bracket projection late last night/early this morning, and he placed Virginia in the West Region as the No. 3 seed where they would face the No. 14 seed Tennessee State in Buffalo. If the Cavaliers avoid the upset there, they would face either No. 6 BYU or the winner of the first four games between Texas and SMU.

I think that would be a favorable path to get to the sweet sixteen for the Hoos. They would be the heavy favorite vs Tennessee State, and whoever they would play in the second round, they have already beaten both Texas and SMU, and BYU is not the same team as they were at the beginning of the season. They still have projected top-three pick AJ Dybantsa, but Virginia is the more well rounded team

Over at CBS Sports, Virginia is also a projected No. 3 seed in the West Region but instead of facing Tennessee State, they would face Idaho, who is the No. 14 seed in this projection. If they win that game, they would face the winner of BYU/South Florida.

It seems that a No. 3 seed in the West Region is the place where UVA is going to land, but that is why they are called projections. I do think that the Cavaliers are going to get a No. 3 seed, but it could be in any of the four regions.

If UVA is a No. 3 seed, which teams should they want to be in their bracket?

It is unlikely they will get in the same bracket as Duke and all of the No. 1 seeds are going to be formidable. However, of the four projected No. 1 seeds, I think Florida might be the team that Virginia would want to play instead of Michigan or Arizona. Florida was blown out in the SEC Tournament Semifinals by Vanderbilt and while this team is still capable of repeating as national champions, they are flawed as well.

Florida has lost against some of the best teams that they have played, including UConn, Arizona, TCU, and, most recently, Vanderbilt. They are also not a very good three-point shooting team. They are as elite a defensive team as there is in the country, but I think that would be the No. 1 seed UVA should want to be in the same bracket as.

As far as the No. 2 seeds go, I think getting matched up with one of the Big Ten teams such as Illinois, Michigan State, or maybe even Purdue would be the most favorable situation.