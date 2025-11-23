Virginia Men's Basketball Ascends In Latest KenPom Rankings After Win vs Northwestern
The Virginia Cavaliers managed to pull off another win this week, taking down Northwestern by a tight score of 83-78. This win extended their record to 5-0 — a remarkable start to their 2025-26 campaign.
UVA's recent matchups have been won by a more substantial margin, so this was a new experience for the Cavaliers this year. However, they proved themselves able to work down to the wire and do what it takes to seal a victory. Now that they have their fifth win secured, where did they land in the updated KenPom rankings?
Where is UVA Ranked?
According to the updated rankings on KenPom, Virginia is now ranked No. 35. Last week, UVA was ranked No. 38. While this wasn't a massive leap, any progress is good progress. The Cavaliers, despite being such a new group, have formed chemistry on the court which is apparent when they play, and hasz helped them climb in the KenPom rankings. Soon, it could help them land a spot on the AP Top 25. As head coach, Ryan Odom, stated during his press conference earlier this week:
"Yeah, I think the time spent off the court over the course of the summer together and the different activities that we did together, I think really helped us, and the players took it on their own as well. They understood this is an entirely new team, and if we don't get together right now, it's going to be hard to do it, you know, when the pressure's on. I think our guys, you know, did a nice job, you know, over the course of the summer and the fall of getting from the place and getting acclimated here to UVA and experiencing all that UVA has to offer, but also spending time together and getting to know one another on a deeper level. That's a part of the game.
When you have guys who are committed to one another and play for one another, you have a much better chance of winning. It's never been harder in college athletics than it is right now to put cohesive units together because of the movement that happens in athletics now certainly in basketball. It happens more than maybe even in some other sports. I'm excited about the guys that we brought in and excited about what they've done so far, you know, in terms of getting to know one another and playing for the place and one another.”
If the Cavaliers clinch another victory over Butler on Nov. 23 and extend their record to 6-0, they will likely continue to climb in the rankings and potentially even land a spot in the AP poll.