Virginia's Blake Buchanan Nominated for McDonald's All American Game

UVA men's basketball signee Blake Buchanan has been named a McDonald's All American nominee
  Author:
  Publish date:

Virginia men's basketball class of 2023 signee Blake Buchanan has been nominated for the McDonald's All American Game to be held in Houston on March 28th. McDonald's announced the nominations on Wednesday for the 722 girls and boys basketball players, recognized as the top high school basketball players in the nation, who will have a chance to be selected to the 2023 McDonald's All American Games. 

A 6'10" forward/center from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Buchanan committed to UVA on July 3rd, choosing the Cavaliers over Gonzaga. Buchanan is a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked prospect from the state of Idaho. “Blake became a highly sought-after player because of his mobility and versatility in the frontcourt,” said Tony Bennett. “He is a competitive two-way forward who has a bright future at UVA.”

Along with fellow four-star recruit Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ), Buchanan is set to arrive on Grounds this summer, joining forces with UVA's talented 2022 recruiting class, which included four four-star recruits, three of whom were nominees for the 2022 McDonald's All American Game - Isaac Traudt, Isaac McKneely, and Leon Bond III. Virginia's last McDonald's All American was Kyle Guy, who played in the 2016 McDonald's All American Game and finished second in both the dunk competition and three-point shooting contest.

From the list of 722 nominees across the country, just 48 players (24 boys, 24 girls) will be selected to participate in the 2023 McDonald's All American Games. That final 48-player roster will be revealed on January 24th. The 2023 McDonald's All American Boys Game will be played on Tuesday, March 28th at 9pm ET at Toyota Center in Houston.

